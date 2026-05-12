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May 12, 2026 5:27 PM 41 min read

Capricor Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761931&tp_key=c5bf86ea85

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics' Biologics License Application (BLA) for Daramyocell is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of August 22, 2026, based on positive Phase 3 trial results.

The company is involved in legal action against NS Pharma and Nippon Shinyaku over a distribution agreement, citing pricing issues as a barrier to patient access.

Capricor Therapeutics is preparing for potential commercialization of Daramyocell, including building a commercial team and expanding manufacturing capacity.

The financial position includes approximately $279 million in cash and equivalents, with operating expenses increasing due to regulatory and manufacturing investments.

Future plans involve expanding Daramyocell's indications and exploring international markets, while developing exosome-based therapeutics for other applications.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

AJ Bergman (Chief Financial Officer)

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

AJ Bergman (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Leyland

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Leyland

In your statements you said that Capricorn determined that this would be a non viable pricing structure. Do you have evidence or admission on NS Pharma's part or nipponschinaku's part that they also did not, they were not aware of the implications of this when they signed the agreement?

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Leyland

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Leyland

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ted with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Ted

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Ted

or has been resolved. Great. Well, I wish you all the luck because I do think this drug is best served to patients in your hands. So thank you for that update.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Ted.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Kristin with Cantor. Please go ahead.

Kristin

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Kristin

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Kristin

Thanks, Linda. All the best.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Kristin. Take care.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Madison with B. Riley securities. Please go ahead.

Madison

Hi, thanks for taking our question. Maybe a couple from us. Maybe could you help us understand any commercial readiness activities that you have either started or plan to start rather that were previously being conducted by your partner? For example, payer discussions, has Capagor engaged

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Madison

Got it. Understood. And then on the, I guess interim label related to the cold storage. So if you're able to manufacture around 250 valves doses per year currently, do you have a sense of how many you could complete between finalizing that interim label and the actual PDUFA date? Thanks.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Madison

Got it. Thanks for that clarification.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Michael with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Michael

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael

I'm sorry, I forgot. Hi there. I'm not sure if you can hear me. I think my connection might be a little bit bad here. But I just, I think you actually answered the first part of that question with the second part of the question. So I think we're clearing that up.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I'll take it as a two for one special.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much.

Katherine

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

So there is no PLD relationship or

Katherine

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Katherine

Got it. Thanks. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Matthew with AGP Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Matthew

Hey guys, thank you for taking my questions. So first is 60 million kind of a fair estimate of what would need to be paid back to NSFarma in the event that both of you guys just kind of shake hands, you know, as you put it, divorce and walk away. Or would it maybe be a little bit less? I know they've already paid you the 50 million, so color on that would be great.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

We're expecting that if we have to pay something back, it would be the $50 million. But we don't know, we don't know what agreement we're going to come to. We don't know what the court is going to say. We stand ready to do so certainly if that becomes part of the ruling in the case.

Matthew

Understood. And then just pivoting a little bit to the opportunity in Becker. If you could give us just an idea of the market size, what your work already has been in reaching out maybe to patients or providers for becker and the Sevasem 10, it's in phase three clinical studies right now for Becker. Would Daramycel be an additive onto this potentially approvable drug? And has that been something that you guys have been looking into in Becker?

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew

Great, thanks. And just on the seven centen question, very quickly. Yeah. Is that something you guys are looking at or you know, is that part of the plan?

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew

Great. Thank you guys for taking my questions and best of luck going forward.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Matthew. Have a good day.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Boobalong

Thank you. Your next question comes from Boobalong with Ross Capital Partners. Please go ahead. Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking more questions. So maybe a couple from us. Firstly, I wanted to start or maybe delve a little deeper between ML, MFP and asp. So maybe can you provide some context in terms of what the difference between average selling price and the maximum fair price for a drug like Daramisol or maybe for rat disease drugs in general.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we haven't really been disclosing any

Boobalong

of that information yet. We're still working on gathering that information. As I said, you know, we are working now actively to build our commercial planning strategies. And so please stay tuned for more information on asc, mst, that kind of thing as it comes available.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Boobalong

Yeah, so it was really a situation where.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Oh, the AJ can take this question.

AJ Bergman (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think they were focused. Thanks Babalin. On with respect to the PLD that they were looking to propose for us. Some of the regulatory relationships would fall under the guise of that potential agreement, which of course we're not comfortable with. So that, that's, that's kind of the root of your question, I believe. And so that that's fundamentally one of the reasons why of course, it didn't work for us.

Boobalong

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Boobalong

All right, thank you. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Michael with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Michael

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael

All right, thank you very much and best of luck. I think it's abundantly clear to anyone who's seen the data just how important getting access to this is as quick as possible.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you so much, Michael. That means a lot. We feel the same way.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I will now turn the call back to Capricorn Management for final thoughts.

Linda Marban (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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