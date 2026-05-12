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May 12, 2026 5:27 PM 19 min read

Electromed Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759896&tp_key=ae965d6622

Summary

Electromed reported its 14th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue and profit growth with Q3 revenues reaching $18.6 million, an 18.4% increase from the previous year.

The company highlighted strong performance in its home care segment, which grew by 19%, and a 43% increase in hospital revenues, showcasing diversified growth across channels.

Operating income increased by 76% to $3.8 million, and diluted earnings per share rose by 67% to $0.35.

Electromed has a strong cash position of $17 million and no debt, with a working capital of $40 million and shareholder equity of $49.2 million.

The company's strategic initiatives include a focus on the underdiagnosed bronchiectasis market, with campaigns and education efforts to promote its SmartVest system.

Electromed's Smart Order E Prescribed solution is streamlining order processing, resulting in faster patient therapy delivery and improved clinic workflows.

Management remains confident in delivering double-digit revenue growth and expanded operating leverage as the fiscal year closes.

The company is expanding its sales force, with 62 sales representatives currently and plans to add more in the next fiscal year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Electromed Fiscal Q3 2026 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone requires operator assistance during the conference, please press Star-0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mike Kavanaugh, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Mike Kavanaugh (Investor Relations)

Jim Kniff (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brad Nagle (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Jim Kniff (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, got it. No, that's helpful. Appreciate it. And congrats again on the results, particularly around earnings growth. I'll jump back. Kyle, your next question comes from the line of Ben Hainer with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ben Hainer

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. First off for me, just on the new sales reps, can you kind of remind us on how quickly it typically takes to get ramped up to productivity in a new territory and whether some of these folks are entering, you know, kind of existing territories in which you've had turnover for voluntary or involuntary reasons?

Jim Kniff (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Hainer

Okay, that's helpful. And then just, you know, considering the ABC always be closing mode, the 375 clinicians that you mentioned attending the various events that you have, is there a way that you can kind of tell or quantify when and whether they ultimately become prescribers?

Jim Kniff (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

There are no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Jim Kinnes for closing comments.

Jim Kniff (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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