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May 12, 2026 5:26 PM 29 min read

Fractyl Health Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/namzq6m2/

Summary

Fractyl Health reported a net income of $9.2 million for Q1 2026, a significant improvement from a net loss of $23.7 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to a non-cash accounting change.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to four strategic goals: validating the clinical signal of RVITA, executing its pivotal trial, building a commercial path, and maintaining financial runway without additional capital raises.

Fractyl Health is on track to deliver top-line 6-month pivotal data for RVITA in early Q4 2026, with FDA submission planned for late Q4 2026.

The company is advancing its Rejuva gene therapy platform, with a Phase 1/2 trial approved in the Netherlands and expected preliminary data in the second half of 2026.

Management emphasized their confidence in the RVITA pivotal trial, noting strong clinical validation and alignment from the medical community, particularly at the Digestive Disease Week conference.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to Fractyl Health First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded at this time. All participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a Q&A session following management's prepared remarks. I'll now turn the call over to Brian Luquet, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Fractal. Brian, you may now begin.

Brian Luquet (Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development)

Laura Smith Weber (Chief Financial Officer)

Hareeth Rajagopalan

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we'll conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from the line of Whitney ISAM of Chemical Genuity. The line is now open.

Angela

Hey guys, thanks for taking your question. This is Angela on for Whitney. Maybe a question to start on. Rejuva, can you just walk us through how you're thinking about enrollment timelines, the target product profile and then what should we expect to see from the preliminary data set in second half of the year?

Hareeth Rajagopalan

OPERATOR

Thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Umar Rafat of Evericor. Your line is now open.

Mike Efiori

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Gerberry of Bank of America securities. Your line is now open.

Qian

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the light of Mike Olse of Morgan Stanley. Your lot is not open.

Mike Olse

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just to follow up on the Rejuva 001 study that you're getting underway here, can you just comment on the first dose cohort? Should we think about that as an active dose or is the way to think about it is maybe you started with a lower dose to kind of check the box on safety before you start increasing the dose?

Hareeth Rajagopalan

OPERATOR

Thank you. One more for our next question. Our next question comes in line of Jeffrey Cohen of Ladenburg, Dollman and Co. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Cohen

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Again, as a reminder to ask a question, you need to press Star one one on your telephone. And our next question comes from the line of Joe Penjanis of ac when write utilize now open.

Lambert

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'd like to turn the call back to Dr. Roger Kuppalin for closing remarks.

Hareeth Rajagopalan

Well, thank you, everyone. We are executing, the science is working. We have three major clinical catalysts from REMAIN1 program coming in the next six months with pivotal top line data in early Q4. Thank you for the call.

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