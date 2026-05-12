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May 12, 2026 5:26 PM 29 min read

Stereotaxis Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g4cbkeve/

Summary

Stereotaxis reported Q1 2026 revenue of $6.3 million, a decrease from $7.5 million in the prior year, with system revenue at $1.3 million and recurring revenue at $5 million.

The company highlighted significant regulatory approvals for new products in the US, Europe, and China, including the MAGIC cardiac ablation catheter and the Synchrony digital surgery cockpit.

Management reiterated guidance for double-digit revenue growth in 2026, expecting annual revenue to surpass $40 million with improvements in catheter production and new system installations.

The transition away from Johnson and Johnson's ecosystem is impacting current financials, but the company is optimistic about the adoption of its MAGIC catheter and Genesis X system.

Operational highlights include the acquisition of Robocast, progress in AI and automation, and efforts to integrate robotics into ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

Kim

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Danny Strouder (Equity Analyst)

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

Danny Strouder (Equity Analyst)

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Adam Bader with Piper Sandlok. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Kyle

Great, thanks. This is Kyle on for Adam. I guess first to dig in a little more there on the disposable business. I was wondering if you could just kind of quantify the impact in the quarter for us, just to kind of try to help us, you know, understand where these impacts are in the quarter.

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

Kyle

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Joshua Jennings with TD Cowan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Joshua Jennings (Equity Analyst)

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

Joshua Jennings (Equity Analyst)

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to David Fishel for closing remarks.

David Fishel (Chairman and CEO)

Okay, thank you very much for your questions and for your continued support. We look forward to hosting any investors visiting our office on Thursday for our annual shareholder meeting. And we will continue working hard for your benefit and look forward to speaking again soon. Thank you very much.

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