Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 5:24 PM 25 min read

Hyperfine Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/85zbh4t6/

Summary

Hyperfine reported Q1 2026 revenue of $3.9 million, an 83% increase year-over-year, with a 51% gross margin.

The company obtained CE and UKCA marks for its next-generation subsystem and launched advanced DWI Optive AI software.

Guidance reiterated for 2026 with expected revenue between $20 and $22 million and gross margins of 50-55%.

Strong demand for the next-generation subsystem across hospitals, neurology offices, and international markets.

Cash burn reduced by 13% year-over-year, with a cash runway extending into 2028.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Web Campbell

Maria Sains

Brett Hadel (Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Maria Sains

OPERATOR

Nelson Coxon

Maria Sains

Brett Hadel (Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Nelson Coxon

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe on the office, can you help us think about the profile of your adopters far and maybe some encouraging signals you've seen. I know you mentioned a healthy pipeline across varying sizes, but maybe talk about what's resonating within the larger offices more specifically and then whether that and how that pipeline and smaller practices maybe varies.

Maria Sains

Nelson Coxon

Okay, I'll stop there. Thank you guys.

Maria Sains

Sure. Thanks. Nelson,

OPERATOR

your next question comes from Yuen Z from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Yuan Z

Thank you for taking our questions. Maria, can you comment on what you are hearing related to the helium shortage in the US and whether that impacted your interactions with potential customers recently?

Maria Sains

Brett Hadel (Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Maria Sains

Yuan Z

Got it. Yeah, that's very helpful. I will hop back on the Q.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Yuan.

Marie Kleibolt

Maria Sains

Marie Kleibolt

Maria Sains

Marie Kleibolt

Very interesting. We look forward to hearing about it. Thanks so much.

Maria Sains

Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time and I would now like to turn the call back over to Maria Sainz for the closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Maria Sains

Thanks everyone for joining us today. We look forward to continuing to update you on our future progress and have a great rest of your day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved