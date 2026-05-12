Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 5:22 PM 14 min read

DoubleDown Interactive Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5mnzmd24

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive reported a strong start to 2026 with Q1 revenue of $94.1 million, up 13% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million, up 24% year-over-year.

The company's social casino revenue grew by 9.5% year-over-year to $76.9 million, driven by the acquisition of wow Games and an increase in direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue, which reached 44% of total social casino revenue.

Super Nation's iGaming revenue increased by 30% year-over-year to $17.2 million, aided by the launch of its first iGaming brand, Las Vegas, despite facing challenges from increased UK gambling taxes.

The company remains focused on strategic M&A opportunities, aiming to enhance long-term shareholder value, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with $533.4 million in cash and short-term investments.

Management is optimistic about continuing to drive profitability and cash flow, supported by operational excellence and targeted investments, but acknowledges the challenges posed by the secular decline of the social casino market.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joe Giffoni (Investor Relations Advisor)

Ake Kim

Joe Sigrid

In Ko Kim (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of David bank of Texas Capital Bank. Your line is open, David.

David

David

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Eric Handler of Roth Capital. Your line is open, Eric. Thank you very much. I'm going to beat the horse to death here with the question on the W offer. But when you look at potential acquisitions, is that on hold for the moment until the offer has been evaluated? Are you still actively looking for potential deals.

Eric Handler (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Aaron Lee of Macquarie. Your question, please. Aaron.

Aaron Lee (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Once again, to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone. Again, that's star 11 on your telephone to ask a question. Our next question comes on the line of Josh Nicholas of B Riley. Your line is open, Josh.

Josh Nicholas (Analyst)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved