Full Transcript: Arteris Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Arteris reported record annual contract value plus royalties of $92.8 million, a 39% year-on-year increase, and achieved record revenue and royalty streams.
The company highlighted strong customer engagement across sectors including enterprise computing, automotive, and aerospace, with significant wins in AI and high-bandwidth memory technologies.
Arteris acquired Sycuity, a chip cybersecurity company, to broaden its system IP portfolio and enhance security offerings, already seeing strong interest from customers.
Financially, the company reported a total revenue of $22.9 million for Q1 2026, a 39% year-over-year increase, with a non-GAAP operating loss at the top end of guidance.
Future guidance has been raised, expecting revenue of $91 million to $95 million for the full year 2026, and the company is on track to achieve non-GAAP profitability by the end of the year.
The company announced that CFO Nick Hawkins will retire effective August 31, 2026, leaving the company in a strong financial position with no debt and positive free cash flow.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Artery's first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. All material contained in the webcast is the sole property and copyright of Arteris with all rights reserved. For opening remarks and introductions. I will now turn the call over to Erica Mannion at Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Erica Mannion (Investor Relations)
Charlie Janek (Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Hawkins (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Kevin Cassidy
Charlie Janek (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Cassidy
Okay, yeah, that was going to be my next question. Is the, the life cycle of the products as they come to the market also, I would imagine as they go down the process to smaller process nodes, the price of the products go up. So your overall royalties could, could be increasing compared to the past generation.
Charlie Janek (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, that's true, Kevin. Sorry, Charlie. These tend to be high priced chips.
Kevin Cassidy
Right, right. And getting more expensive. Those. Yes. Okay, great. Thank you
OPERATOR
once again. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one to join the queue. And your next question comes from the line of Josh Buchalter of TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
Josh Buchalter
Nick Hawkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Buchalter
Charlie Janek (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Yeah, I mean the data center segment from a license perspective is growing very nicely.
Nick Hawkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Buchalter
Thank you for the caller both.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you wish to ask a question, please press Star one to join the queue. And we have a follow up question from Kevin Cassidy of Rosenblatt. Please go ahead.
Kevin Cassidy
Yeah, thanks for taking my follow up question. Just on the security acquisition and now that you've had them for a quarter or so, can you say is it coming in better than expected or does the outlook, I guess if you could give us a, you know, what's the pipeline look like from here?
Nick Hawkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Cassidy
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over back to Charlie Chenick for closing remarks.
Charlie Janek (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, thank you for joining our call today and for your interest in Arteris. We look forward to meeting with you and updating you on our business progress in the quarters ahead and seeing some of you at some investment conferences. So thank you for your support.
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