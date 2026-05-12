5E Advanced Materials Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3053/54001

Summary

5E Advanced Materials discussed its potential revenue increase through contracts for boric acid and metaboric acid, with a focus on higher value product pathways.

The company is pursuing a provisional patent to protect its intellectual property and is advancing commercial discussions for its new boric acid products.

5E Advanced Materials is conducting a ferroboron product trial, aiming to support U.S. specialty steel and magnet supply chains, which are crucial for sectors like electric motors and wind turbines.

The company completed a successful $36 million public equity offering to bolster its balance sheet and support the Fort Katy Project.

5E Advanced Materials is progressing on financing needs with the Export-Import Bank of the United States and focusing on converting customer interest into commercial agreements.

The company aims to expand its market presence in Asia and capitalize on the tightening boric acid supply, reinforcing its strategy of becoming a mine-to-market supplier.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Paul Weibel

Thank you to everyone for joining today. We look forward to keeping you updated as the next milestones come in. Advancing through additional customer offtakes, engineering project financing and Phase one construction readiness. Thank you and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.