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May 12, 2026 5:17 PM 24 min read

Atea Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757740&tp_key=b853d5ec64

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals reported a strong financial position with $256 million in cash and equivalents, projecting a cash runway through 2027.

The company is progressing with its global Phase 3 HCV program, having completed enrollment in North America and nearing completion outside North America, with anticipated top-line data releases mid-year and year-end.

Atea Pharmaceuticals expanded its pipeline to include a new HEV program, planning to initiate a first-in-human study mid-year, targeting an unmet need in immunocompromised patients.

Phase 2 data suggests a potential best-in-class profile for its HCV regimen, with high efficacy and low risk of drug interactions, which could support a strong position in the $2.6 billion global HCV market.

Management emphasized strategic positioning for a commercial launch in the HCV market, leveraging a concentrated prescriber base and favorable payer dynamics.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals' first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If you should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. I will now turn it over to the Atea management team. Please go ahead.

Jonae

Jean Pierre

Janet

Arantha

John Pabrika

Jean Pierre

Andrea

Jean Pierre

OPERATOR

Jonathan Miller

Jean Pierre

Thank you John. Okay, I will address the first question. The first question we will release as data with the CBR the primary endpoint and the key secondary efficacy endpoint. So the SVR at week 24 after initiation of treatment in the modifying 10 to T population as well as the SVR week 24 in the protocol population. John, you want to address the second part of the question?

John Pabrika

Jonathan Miller

Great, thanks so much.

Jean Pierre

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Maxwell Score with Morgan Stanley.

Selena

Hello, this is Selena on for Max. Thanks for taking our question. With your market research based on phase two results, what could you see in the phase three that you would expect to impact prescriber or payer response?

Jean Pierre

Aransa, I want to address a question.

Arantha

John Pabrika

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andy Shea with William Blair.

Andy Shea

Jean Pierre

Andy Shea

That's very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back now to Jean Pierre Samodosi for closing remarks.

Jean Pierre

Thank you all for joining our first quarter 2026 earning conference call and thank you for your continued support.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful day.

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