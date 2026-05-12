Transcript: Relmada Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760811&tp_key=4a374687cc
Summary
Relmada Therapeutics reported progress with NDV01, a sustained release formulation for bladder cancer, highlighting robust 12-month efficacy data and a favorable safety profile.
The company completed a $160 million private placement financing to support the Phase 3 Rescue Program, slated to begin mid-2026.
Relmada filed a provisional patent for NDV01, potentially extending patent protection into 2047, and remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, including a study for Sopranolone in Prader Willi Syndrome.
Financially, the company ended Q1 2026 with a cash balance of $234 million, expecting this to fund operations through 2029, despite a slight increase in net loss compared to the previous year.
Management expressed confidence in the potential of NDV01 to address unmet needs in bladder cancer and emphasized the significance of upcoming presentations at the American Urological Association meeting.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brian Ricci
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Dr. Raj Pruthi
Maget Shenouda
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
thank you Maget. In closing, I'm very confident and optimistic about our clinical programs and the long term prospect for Almada as we are getting ready to initiate the rescue registration program for NDV 01 in mid-2026. We are focused on execution and look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters. Operator, I would like now to open the call for questions.
OPERATOR
Yes sir. Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster, Thank you for waiting. We now have our first question and this comes from Kelsey Goldwin from Piper Sandler. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Kelsey Goldwin (Equity Analyst)
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Kelsey, Sergio here and good afternoon. Well, maybe I can take a little point on the first question. I see the conventional Gemdosi data always as a positive because it just consolidate how the urology community believes that this is a very effective way to treat bladder cancer. But with that said, I let Raj to expand and ask you the second question. Raj?
Raj Pruthi (Chief Medical Officer, Urology)
Kelsey Goldwin (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you so much.
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you Kelsey.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from Christopher Liu from Lucid Capital Markets. Your line is now open, please. Go ahead.
Christopher Liu (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And congrats on the progress you guys have been making so far. So for my question, I was just wondering what your updated thoughts are going into this AUA update in terms of what would be a positive readout for you guys at this 12 month mark, in your opinion.
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Chris. Sergio here. I would let Raj, the AU expert to answer this one. Raj?
Raj Pruthi (Chief Medical Officer, Urology)
Christopher Liu (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate the color. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from UI Ear from Mizuho. Your line is now open. Please go ahead, guys.
Oi Ear
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Oi Ear
When do you expect the prosecution to end or when do you expect the patent to be issued?
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's always, it's always a guess. We just filed. So from my experience I would not expect anything at least for the first 12 months, first year. It looks like a patent office is very, very busy with a lot of filing and applications. So I would not, I would not focus on, on any response before at least one year.
Raj Pruthi (Chief Medical Officer, Urology)
Oi Ear
Great question. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Once again. For those who want to ask a question, please press STAR and one on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced. Star N1. If you wish to ask a question, the next question comes from Farzinhaq. From Jeffries. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Farzinhaq
Good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. So following up on an earlier question, like you have a broad inclusion Criteria for phase three, the BCG unresponsive setting and you're allowing up to two prior lines including a wide range star 200 in Lex, etc. So how are you modeling the potential for variability or dilution of efficacy and could you adjust to one prior line as the trial progresses?
Sergio Traversa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you for being. Yeah, Raj, I think. Would you mind to take this?
Raj Pruthi (Chief Medical Officer, Urology)
Farzinhaq
Raj Pruthi (Chief Medical Officer, Urology)
Thanks, Farzee.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And there are no further questions that came through. This concludes our question and answer session and the call for today. Thank you everyone. You may now disconnect.
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