Mobile Infrastructure Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Mobile Infrastructure reported a 6% year-over-year increase in contract parking volumes, with contract parking now representing approximately 38% of management agreement revenue.
Same location NOI grew 4.4% year-over-year to $4.6 million, driven by expense discipline and lease to management agreement conversions.
Total revenue for Q1 2026 was $7.9 million, slightly down from $8.2 million in Q1 2025, due to asset sales. Excluding these sales, same location revenue was flat.
The company completed over $30 million in asset sales under its 36-month, $100 million asset rotation strategy, using proceeds to reduce debt and potentially repurchase shares or acquire higher quality assets.
Mobile Infrastructure reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting total revenue between $35 million and $38 million and NOI growth of 7% at the midpoint.
The company emphasizes utilization improvements, with an 8 percentage point increase year-over-year, and plans to leverage this into rate increases as markets stabilize.
Management highlighted strategic value in owning irreplaceable urban land assets with potential for adaptive reuse.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Casey Codery (Moderator)
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Gore (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, As a reminder to ask the question, please press star 11 on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Mark Riddick with Sidoti. Your line is Open.
Mark Riddick (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Hey, Mark, how are you? Good, good. I wanted to touch, maybe we could start off with the recent If you could share some details, the recent asset sales and maybe the cap rates that you're seeing there.
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So we are a year into our asset rotation strategy. Overall, we have exceeded about $30 million, slightly over, we don't really break out over each particular asset cap rate, but still hovering around about 2% in sales cap rates.
Mark Riddick (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then in your prepared remarks, you made mention of debt reduction with proceeds. Maybe you could talk a little bit about sort of how you're viewing the overall prioritization of cash usage in the near term. And then I have another follow up on that.
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Riddick (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then I wanted to shift gears to the utilization performance, which certainly sounded encouraging. Maybe talk a little bit about what that pacing looked like or was that sort of across the board through the quarter or maybe what you were seeing there as far as the utilization improvements.
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Riddick (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks around return to office transfer activity, maybe you could spend a little time on what you've seen there and how it's benefited you if that was a particular market or where that, where that benefit is that you're seeing on the return to office trends.
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Riddick (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you very much.
Stephanie Hogue (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Mark.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, to press star 11 to ask the question. I am showing no further questions in the queue. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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