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May 12, 2026 5:09 PM 28 min read

a.k.a. Brands Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3XErvk1m

Summary

a.k.a. Brands Holding reported a 3% increase in net sales to $132.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million for Q1 2026, exceeding expectations.

The company achieved a gross margin expansion to 59%, driven by improved inventory discipline and the success of its test and repeat model, particularly in streetwear brands.

Strategic initiatives included expanding distribution across stores, wholesale, and marketplaces, and increasing investment in AI to enhance product imagery, marketing efficiency, and inventory optimization.

Princess Polly's retail expansion continues with new store openings in the US and Australia, and strong performance on TikTok, contributing to customer acquisition.

Petal and Pup is gaining traction with significant wholesale momentum, expanding into new accounts such as Nordstrom, Von Maur, and Dillard's.

The company's streetwear brands, including Culture Kings, showed improved full price mix and gross margins due to strengthened in-house brand portfolios.

a.k.a. Brands Holding reduced its debt by 17% over the past three years and expects fiscal 2026 net sales between $625 to $635 million and adjusted EBITDA between $30 to $32 million.

Management remains positive about the company's strategic trajectory, despite some macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Emily Schwartz (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Grant (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

Kevin Grant (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it and then just on the revenue side of the business obviously performed well during the quarter and performing well enough to leave the guidance unchanged. So I'm just curious what you guys are seeing across your customer base and if you're seeing any impacts from just the sort of volatile macro environment that we've seen here the past couple of months.

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group.

Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Ashley Owens with Keybanc Capital Markets.

Ashley Owens (Equity Analyst)

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Ashley Owens (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Eric Better with SCC Research.

Eric Better (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. Congrats on a nice start to the year. Let's talk wholesale a little bit. When we look at Petal and Pup, what has been in terms of ability to expand categories beyond the core dresses, what are you seeing and what are the opportunities going forward on that wholesale side to drive even further beyond the dress business.

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Better (Equity Analyst)

You look at Princess Polly and the wholesale side, I know that's been a learning experience at Nordstrom. It looks like right now it's kind of getting to where it should have been, where you wanted it to be. What is the opportunity there? And when you have a store that have their own retail, Princess Polly and Nordstrom, does that make a difference in terms of the ability, what you see in terms of performance there?

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Better (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and how should we be thinking about. You mentioned about the opportunity with the DC in the uk. I know that the whole rest of the world segments are kind of a decliner because it really hasn't been the focus. Does this change the focus here? And is this now, do you look upon that as kind of an emerging growth opportunity going forward? Thank you.

Kieran Long (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Better (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

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