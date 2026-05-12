Transact Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Thanks Ryan and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us. It's a nice afternoon here and I'm pleased to report today that Transact delivered a solid first quarter 2026 total net sales 14.4 million, up 10% year over year, generating an adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 million, which is a strong start for the year. As we discussed, our focus remains on driving revenue growth in our Food Service Technology or FST vertical with software as our primary growth engine going forward, supported by targeted and disciplined investments across the business. To accelerate sales in the first quarter we sold 1,370 Baja terminals, driven mostly by upgrade orders from our 40,000 plus unit install base from prior sales of older products. We also continue to see strong interest from existing customer base to move from either the accudate, which is an older System, or the T1, which is also an older system to our newer Terminal 2 T2. We see a long Runway of growth there, so that's a good sign. We ended the first quarter with 19,959 online terminals online terminals, which is an increase a little over 1,000, actually, specifically 1,062 new online terminals over the fourth quarter of 2025. Most importantly, our recurring FST revenue continues to grow. Our software revenue were up 23% year over year, which gives us confidence in our strategic direction. And we're very focused on generating this revenue, which is high margin, certainly higher margin than hardware. It's more sustainable and predictable and it's a focus we didn't really have in the past because we didn't own the software and we own it now. So we can start selling the software in a way we couldn't do before. So with nearly 20,000 online terminals now in the field, this is the time to begin monetizing these deployments more effectively. In the past we didn't really do this and in fact software was often bundled for free to make a hardware sale. Now our focus is to ensure that our customers are paying for and receiving the fair market value of our leading software offering. And given the importance of this growing revenue stream, we will begin sharing more and more of our AR details, recurring revenue details each quarter to help you track that progress. ARR includes for your reference software, but it also includes contracted support service, which is a high margin service for us because our products are highly reliable and the labels. So from an information standpoint for first quarter ARR revenue was 3.3 million. And we firmly believe that the future for Tranzact will come from recurring software revenue rather than one time hardware sales. Longer term, we're aiming to get our install base up to $100 to $200 per machine per month in recurring software revenue, which could really unlock a lot of significant value given the size of our install base and the fact that it's growing. Next, let me say a few words about the update on our port of our software to the new platform. As you know, we acquired the software about a year ago last April and we're making good progress here. We've pulled the pulled forward our go live date from what was originally Suggested to be first quarter of 2027 and now it looks to be late Q2 this quarter, late in this quarter or early Q3 of 26. So that's really good news and good progress. And I'd like to say that our cloud partner, our public cloud partner in this has done A really terrific job helping us with this transition. And as I stated before, ownership of the source code and launching our own hosting platform is really crucial for our recurring revenue model going forward. It provides us with an increased level of operational freedom and enables us to accelerate software innovations like exploring, for example, an application store model for our own terminals where we could add additional applications which either are grown in house or maybe sourced from outside through partners. So this model is appealing and as we get into full production here, I think that's an interesting growth engine that we probably can explore successfully. I also want to speak briefly about AI, also known as artificial intelligence, and I know it's a hot topic in any software investment thesis right now, so I'd like to say a few words about it. Most of you probably know that AI was developed in the 50s, we're talking a long time ago, almost 75 years ago, and now it's really coming into its own because we have more data, we have cloud compute capacity which bursts and allows you to put a lot of machines to work all at once. And we have compute power in the form of GPUs and other optimization that's happening, so the compute power is greater. So work that couldn't used to be done in a meaningful fashion or certainly couldn't eclipse human capability now is doing some stunning things which are really important. And I believe AI will serve and continue to serve as an accelerant in our case for our business. It allows our developers to focus more time crafting existing new applications for our platform and reduces many of the mundane tasks that previously consumed enormous amount of time from our good engineers as well. Our integrated solutions approach insulates transact for most of the potential downsides from AI that might affect valuations for companies with simple applications. And really a somewhat again simplistic pure SaaS model that's not transact. If you keep in mind that we offer SaaS applications of course that are software as a service, but these are integrated applications or rather solutions running on a purpose built platform with hardware, software, communications like Bluetooth, LTE, Wi, Fi, APIs, application program interfaces that talk to other systems IoT, which includes sensors like for temp and sense in the kitchens, things like that. And of course, you know, a mainstay for us are printing capabilities in different types of food service environments. So all in all, having an integrated solution is something that isn't easily disintermediated and we see AI as a plus for us, given that right on the threshold of a lot of advance and a lot of progress you know, as we roll out software into the marketplace that we're already in. So for us, AI is a great accelerator and we think it's going to serve us well. And I just thought it was worth saying a few words about that in separately and in other calls. I'd be happy to talk a little bit more about AI in terms of our go-to-market (GTM), the Go To Market. We're pleased with our strategy. It includes an emphasis on competing, on competitive pricing, strategic partnerships, targeted outreach in high potential sub market verticals such as QSR, that's quick service, restaurants, convenience stores, grab and go sushi, which has done really well for us, and corporate food service management from food service management companies. And at the same time we expect to maintain a disciplined cost management regiment, target positive adjusted EBITDA and preserve the strength of our balance sheet things I'm sure you guys care about. Turning to our FST highlights Specifically for the first quarter, total FST net sales came in at 4.7 million, driven by strong recurring revenue growth and more offset by lower hardware sales. Recurring FST revenue reached 3.3 million. The ARPU, the average revenue per unit, $709 per unit labels were 2.6 million in the quarter, up 26% from the prior year, driven by stronger volumes from long standing customers including Love's Travel Stops, He Show Sushi and our 2025 win at Yummy Sushi. These customers spend a lot of money with us. We have design software, we help them with their labeling systems and frankly it's one of the things that creates a greater degree of customer intimacy and frankly it also makes the customer relationship with us stickier. It means that attrition rates are low, retention is high, and that's a good thing. Labels remain a margin accretive component of our P and L and they help build the stickiness that I already mentioned. And as a solutions vendor, our labeling expertise and related services add a lot of differentiated value for our clients. Near term, our labels business also holds potential for labels only deals where we might win customers based on the value, the quality, expertise and pricing advantage that we can offer. And that's another door into customers. It's a distinctive competence that we can use to ultimately get in and sell additional products to clients that might start with us for just labeling and then move into some of the other applications our Boha suite offers. So in the first quarter we landed 22 new logo accounts from direct Sales and from our market partners and with a potential of about 1,405, you know, about 1400 potential future units. We tend to use a land and expand strategy because our product performs well in situ and it's great for us to get a small order from a potentially large client and then we treat that as an account management opportunity to get follow on business and expansion revenue. We also remain confident in our new pipeline Logo Logo pipeline for the remainder of 2026. So we feel like we're in pretty good shape. And I also wanted to mention that when our customers win, we also win. We had a number of key customers this last quarter adding new stores to their portfolio the quarter and that presents an opportunity for us to sell into these new locations. So when we get revenue growth from these expansions, it comes without a huge sales investment like it takes when we want to win a net new account. So expansion business is always easier to win and it's a really important aspect of our land and expand model and as our customers expand, we can expand with them. I also wanted to provide a brief update, you know, from prior press releases and maybe conversations that we hired a new Chief Marketing Officer CMO last quarter. Her name's Dana Loof. She joined us I think in early January and I'm incredibly happy with the structure and progress she's brought to our marketing function. Since joining us, I've had conversations with many of you about how our brand is somewhat, I guess I would say lackluster or kind of languishes out there. Our website hasn't been particularly hard hitting with calls to action and really compelling reasons why you should buy our technology, why you should buy it. Now she's changing all that and I'm delighted. The progress from her so far has been excellent. Her focus has been competitive positioning, messaging and building out our lead gen engine. And we've already seen improvements in our press cadence and digital presence. She's also been hard at work to update our website, which some of you have commented on to me personally as well. In any event, we're delighted with the improvements she's already made and even more excited about the momentum she's building and we think she can generate a lot of opportunity for us. Stay tuned. I think you will see Transact delivering a much improved market presence and brand presence as we go forward into the future. So I think of that as actually really good news. A key individual, key executive, really making a difference. Shifting over to casino and gaming, we recorded net sales of 8.3 million for the quarter, up 24% from 6.7 million in the prior year period. Both domestic and international demand was strong with results in each segment up over 20%. And our EPIC PR 80, which is a relatively new product, is also gaining some meaningful traction internationally in what we call role fed gaming applications. These would be things for like kiosk betting and things like that, where it's a role printer that prints out the tickets from these machines. And although our casino and gaming business is highly cyclical, we have found there's always a significant free cash flow component generated from it. And we don't expect that to change much in 2026. I do point out that it's lumpy somewhat, but it always bounced back and it's consistent. And I've got some recent casino statistics and slot machine statistics and you know, the CAGR there is respectable. It continues to grow and more casinos are opening. And at this point, as you know, it's a relatively high margin business. And we have it, we're in a duopoly market and we continue to service a significant portion of that overall market. And today we believe that our ship share now approaches parity with the other large vendors serving the same market. So that's really important. We've made great progress. We've got a great sales team there, they know the industry cold and we're very well equipped to continue to maintain our presence in this space going forward. Turning to our financial outlook for 26, I'm reaffirming our 26th net sales outlook. We basically suggested 55 million to 57 million for the top line. And as you'd expect, I'm raising our adjusted EBITDA outlook to between a range of 1 million to 1.75 million based on first quarter guidance and performance. We're off to a good start. 14.4 million in net sales, 1.4 million of adjusted EBITDA 1370 Boha terminals grew our online terminal base to nearly 20,000, which is a good opportunity for us going forward. Software revenue rose 23% bolstering our confidence in that part of the market. It's high margin recurring revenue model which you'd expect us to try to drive. And we're making progress on monetizing the install base and look forward to giving you more updates on the ARR progress each quarter. And I'm hoping to be able to add more specific metrics so that you can dive in and get a better understanding of the business, feel good about the strategy direction and where we fit in the marketplace, the evolution of our business in the coming year. So that's kind of where we're at. And before handing the call over to Steve I know you've probably seen that we made a, we did a report last week with this transition for our Chief Financial Officer. I just wanted to thank Steve for 30 years of tireless, tireless. I promise you it was tireless effort support at Transact. He's been a stalwart. He's been here from the original IPO way back in 96 which is just an incredible feat of dedication, support, loyalty and a job well done. Steve, you're an asset to the team. You're going to be missed, but your retirement certainly well earned and deserved. So we wish you all the best and I know you're going to be around, you're going to be helping us at least through the end of the year in various forms and fashion and support. But congratulations on this well earned retirement. And with that, maybe this is your last call. I'd like to turn the call over to Steve DeMartino.