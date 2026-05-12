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May 12, 2026 5:09 PM 22 min read

Transact Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762628&tp_key=7a0ba64b5e

Summary

Transact Technologies reported a 10% year-over-year increase in total net sales to $14.4 million for Q1 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million.

The company's strategic focus is on growing its Food Service Technology (FST) vertical, primarily through software revenue, which increased by 23% year-over-year.

Transact Technologies is progressing on transitioning its software to a new platform, expecting to go live by late Q2 or early Q3 2026, ahead of schedule.

Casino and gaming sales were strong, increasing by 24% year-over-year, contributing positively to cash flow.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 net sales outlook of $55 million to $57 million and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1 million to $1.75 million.

Operational highlights include selling 1,370 Boha terminals in Q1 and growing the online terminal base to nearly 20,000.

Transact Technologies is exploring AI applications to enhance its software platform and expand its solutions offering.

A new Chief Marketing Officer, Dana Loof, has been appointed, expected to revitalize the company's brand and market presence.

The CFO, Steve DeMartino, announced his retirement after 30 years, contributing significantly to the company's growth since its IPO.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Dillon (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve DeMartino

OPERATOR

John Dillon (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much for joining us today. There are no questions. Be happy to chat with any of you offline downstream. You can reach us through Ryan Gardella from ICR. And again, thank you and best regards. And with that, Steve and I will sign off.

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