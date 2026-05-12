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May 12, 2026 5:08 PM 28 min read

OptimizeRx Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760247&tp_key=80ee98d522

Summary

OptimizeRx reported Q1 2026 revenue of $19.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, exceeding consensus estimates.

The company is experiencing short-term revenue contraction due to macroeconomic factors and Most Favored Nation pricing disruptions, but anticipates recovery in the long term.

AI-enabled DAP solution saw a 60% growth, highlighting strong market fit and adoption, with a shift towards subscription-based revenue models.

The company updated its 2026 revenue guidance to $95-$100 million, maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance of $21-$25 million, while implementing cost optimization to reduce annual expenses by $3 million.

Operational highlights include increased adoption in both pharma and medtech sectors, along with strategic refinancing of the term loan to reduce interest expenses.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

Ed Stellmak

OPERATOR

Jared Haas (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Garo with Stevens. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Garo (Equity Analyst)

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Garo (Equity Analyst)

Understood. I appreciate all those comments. One more for me did want to ask about demand activity by customer size kind of thing about the top 20 pharma versus that mid tier long tail cohort and the top 20 pharma through your KPI, it's been declining as a percentage of revenue over the last year. Where does that trend go from here and how should we think about sales cycle renewal rates and budget behavior from that mid tier long tail cohort? Thanks.

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Grossman with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

David Grossman (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good afternoon, Steve, I'm wondering if you just. It sounds like there's one particular client that may be off more or having kind of an outsized impact on your growth rate this year. Is there anything unique about the issues that client's having, or was that the same client, that there were some execution issues on your end?

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

David Grossman (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Well, thanks for the transparency on that one. So thank you for that. And then on the DSP side, the connection to the DSPs, what's the sales cycle? How long does it take for that kind of flywheel to start with these media buyers where that actually can start contributing to revenue growth in a meaningful enough way that we would see it?

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

David Grossman (Equity Analyst)

And what can you just give us some examples of what the revenue could look like? You know, whether it's by, you know, I assume it's by individual drug. Right. Or you know, by buyer. I'm not quite sure how to think about, you know what, yeah, revenue could be.

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

David Grossman (Equity Analyst)

Sure. And just one, if I could just one other sneak one in here. Is there any managed service? Was it zero managed services in the quarter and in the guide? Did I hear that right? That's correct. Yep. Thanks, Andy. Okay. All right guys. Thanks very much for the time. Thanks David. Look forward to seeing you. Likewise.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to Steve Silvestro for closing remarks.

Steven Silvestro (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

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