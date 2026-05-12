Full Transcript: GCT Semiconductor Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a2z8tovx/

Summary

GCT Semiconductor Hldgs reported a 287% increase in net revenues for Q1 2026, reaching $1.9 million, driven by increased 5G chipset shipments and service revenues.

The company achieved a 58% sequential growth in 5G chipset shipments, highlighting progress in customer testing and initial deployments.

Strategic initiatives include an expanded engagement with a leading satellite communication provider to accelerate global 5G deployment, enhancing the scope of their technology across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

Gross margin improved significantly to 49% due to a favorable revenue mix with higher margins from service offerings.

Management remains focused on disciplined execution and operational readiness to support anticipated growth in 5G chipset shipments throughout 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John Schlafer (Chief Executive Officer)

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

John Schlafer (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

If you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again. We have a question from the line of Craig Ellis with B. Riley Securities.

Rebecca Zamski

Hello, this is Rebecca Zamski. On the Craig Ellis revenue of 1.9 million on increased 5G chipset shipments implies like meaningful service and licensing revenue, new contribution alongside chipset sales. How should we think about that mix evolving as chipset volumes scale through the second half of the year?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Rebecca Zamski

Thank you. And in gross margins the 49.3% margin was well above prior quarters. How much of this is structural reflecting the higher margin service and licensing mix versus like a one time in nature. And how should we think about gross margins going into the second half of the year?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Sachs Investment Research.

Lisa Thompson

Hi everyone. Glad to see some progress in getting towards profitability. I just have a few questions about the revenue breakdown. So first off on services, I don't know if you answered is there anything one time in this quarter or do we expect numbers over a million going forward per quarter?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah Lisa, on the service side we have a licensing revenue that we have recognized in Q1 and that will be considered as a one time recognition from that sense. But going forward we are also expecting to have our service contracts as when the milestones are achieved and we will recognize the revenue accordingly.

Lisa Thompson

Do you have a feel for what the number is going to be near this quarter?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, so we do and it won't, it won't be as high as it was in Q1 but we are considering other service contracts and other engagements where that could add into the future. But these tend to be in advance, they tend to be a little bit unpredictable as to when they're going to start. And as we've said, we recognize revenue as the milestones are achieved and it's hard to predict that in advance.

Lisa Thompson

Okay Namby, could you maybe talk a little bit about the product revenue and characterize where it came from? I think last quarter you had, I don't know, three customers for products and one was a production order, is that right? What does that look like this quarter?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, let me comment on that. So, yeah, this quarter for products, there was at least five. At least five customers, and that was between five and seven. So some of this stuff actually goes through distribution and can, you know, actually be multiple customers. At least five and as high as seven.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, good. So that's progress. Yes. So what should we expect for the next three quarters? Like, how's the ramp going to work and is there any one customer that's going to lead the charge?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Lisa Thompson

And Edmund, as far as operating expenses go, they've come down quite a bit. Do we expect that level to be the same level for this quarter going forward?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, this is a good run rate level from that sense, but we expect in the second half of this year to ramp up our R&D expenses to match our product roadmap. So we expect quarterly operating expenses to be running at about $8 million per quarter level.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, does that start in Q2?

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

That will be start in Q3.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, all right, good. So that's helpful. It looks like everything's going well and you're making progress and we'll just see what happens. Thank you so much.

Edmund Cheng (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Lisa.

OPERATOR

Thank you for joining us. That concludes our first quarter 2026 conference call. A replay will be available for a limited time on our website later today.