AudioEye Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=CiepQ3YL

Summary

AudioEye reported its 41st consecutive quarter of record revenue, achieving $10.6 million in Q1 2026, marking an 8% increase year-over-year.

The company has improved its adjusted EBITDA margins significantly, expecting margins in the high 20% range this year, with a target of $15 million run rate by the end of 2026.

AudioEye's ARR reached $41.2 million, up 12% annually, indicating strong future revenue growth driven by compounding ARR.

The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including AI-driven product innovations and expanding its market presence in the EU and state and local governments.

Management transitions were announced with Kelly Djordjevic taking over as CEO, emphasizing continuity in strategic direction and operational excellence.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Morotti

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time we'll be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to remove your question from the queue. Please hold while we poll for questions, our first question comes from George Sutton with Craig Hallam. Your line is now live.

George Sutton (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. First, congrats to both of you on your new rules. I wanted to address the comment that the Internet is becoming less accessible. You did give a couple of brief points. I wondered if you could expand on the thought process.

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

George Sutton (Equity Analyst)

So, David, your voice inflected earlier in your prepared comments when you mentioned agentic AI upcoming. Can you talk about plans there?

David Morotti

Yeah, there's a lot going on there. We're using agents to make products faster and Better for clients, really leveraging our data. And really the goal is to make things easier for clients, more simple to understand, simple to use and increase their protection even further. So there's a lot of unlocks we couldn't do before that we can do now, which are really, really exciting.

George Sutton (Equity Analyst)

Got you. Last question. Kelly, you emphasized the ramp in ARR in Q3 and Q4. Can you just walk us through the rest of the year in terms of what the drivers are in Q2 versus Q3 and Q4?

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we're firing on all cylinders. We're seeing new business and expansion numbers. We're seeing great expansion from partners as well. And so the sequential growth in revenue should tick up, notably in Q3 and Q4, with that compounding ARR.

George Sutton (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you guys.

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Joshua Riley with Needham and Company. Your line is now live.

Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. And I'll echo the congrats on the change in management dynamic here. Maybe just a little bit more color. David, on you know, what is, why is now the right time to make this transition in the management of the business and what gives you the confidence that the product is in the right place going forward given the dynamics around what's going on with AI?

David Morotti

Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Most people are still trying to understand it with the coding tools. A lot are not using the coding tools. A lot are not AI native yet. So they're working to understand things. I don't think there's a uniform view at this point of how they're going to use things, but it's evolving quickly.

Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right, well, that's it for me. Thank you guys very much.

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Richard Baldry with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now live.

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. You know, is it possible that the delay to that deadline actually helps you find more partners because it gives them more of a thought process that there is a longer time ahead to be generating customers in partnership with yourself?

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, absolutely. I think we view it that way. We still have plenty to penetrate on our two key partners in the space. And just across the board, I think there's still a lot of people who need a solution. So it gives us additional Runway ahead of that. April 2027, new deadline.

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

I think you'd been adding some resources.

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

We still do not have a solution. Just to be clear, the market's still very wide open on that side of the business. So I think this is actually a good thing.

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

Got it. I think recently you've been adding some Resources in Europe. Do you want to update on where that's at? Where the capacity is or the ramp in productivity there? Where you think you can get to?

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we continue to invest in eu. We'll keep investing in it through the rest of the year and beyond. You know, EU is moving a bit slower. It's a bit bureaucratic, but, you know, we are seeing positive signals. We're seeing the pipeline build and I think just the team there, we're building as well. So once enforcement happens, all bets are off, but we are setting ourselves up

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

well for when that happens. Got it. Maybe last for me, the litigation expense was up a bit in the quarter. Can you give a little update on where that's at? Did it peak in the quarter? Do you think it ebbs from here forward? Any thoughts around that? Wrapping up, thanks.

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

Yep. We can't comment on current litigation, but we are aggressively pursuing it. There's a trial date for Q4, so we do expect costs to go down substantially at some point this year.

Richard Baldry (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Eric Supinger with B. Riley Securities. Your line is now live.

Eric Supinger (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks for taking the question, Kelly. Just curious if there are any immediate changes or strategic changes that you think you'll bring as you take in your new role. And then, David, from a AI perspective, what opportunity is there for automating more of the product that you currently offer? Is there efficiencies to be realized in a significant way in terms of the process of making these sites more accessible?

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

David Morotti

Yeah, we're using our proprietary data with agents to really unlock a lot of value, and we think that's going to drive our margins up over time and give clients a lot more value in the future. Accuracy, detection, legal protection, things like that.

Eric Supinger (Equity Analyst)

Can you reduce the amount of professional services that's required in a lot of these cases?

David Morotti

That's the goal. That's what we done as disruptor here in this industry against the consultants, and that is our goal to keep reducing that.

Eric Supinger (Equity Analyst)

Very good. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you at this time.

Kelly Djordjevic (Chief Executive Officer)

This concludes our question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Ms. Kelly Jorgevich for her closing remarks. I'd like to thank our employees, customers and investors for their support, and we look forward to providing an update on the next quarter.

OPERATOR

Before we conclude today's call, I'd like to remind everyone that a recording of today's call will be available for replay via a link available in the investor relations section of the company's website. Thank you for joining us today for AudioEye's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call.