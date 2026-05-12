Here's How Much $100 Invested In nLight 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.17%. Currently, nLight has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion.

Buying $100 In LASR: If an investor had bought $100 of LASR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $317.94 today based on a price of $83.50 for LASR at the time of writing.

nLight's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.