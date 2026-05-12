Transcript: Tenon Medical Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758888&tp_key=3b28f5eba5
Summary
Tenon Medical reported a strong start to 2026 with first-quarter revenue of $1.4 million, nearly doubling from the previous year, and a record gross margin of 68.5%, up from 44.5%.
The increase in revenue was driven by a higher number of procedures across both platforms, Catamaran and Symmetry Plus, and improved cost efficiency.
The company closed a $4.3 million senior convertible note placement, enhancing financial flexibility for continued investment in commercial expansion and product launches.
Tenon Medical expanded its intellectual property portfolio significantly, with 29 US patents and 9 international patents granted, and 31 applications pending.
Future plans include the launch of new additions to the Symmetry Plus platform and a third approach to the sacral pelvic anatomy, with expectations for continued revenue growth and margin expansion.
Operational highlights include the addition of an experienced sales professional and the establishment of a new training education center in Tampa, Florida.
Management emphasized maintaining growth in procedure volumes, physician education, and protecting margin gains as key priorities for 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Scott Henry (Equity Analyst at AGP)
Thank you and good afternoon. One of the first questions or the first question I'm going to ask is with regards to seasonality, typically I think of surgical procedures being down in the first quarter. You've got co-pay resets and all of that. So, you know, based on, you know, a typical tough first quarter, it seems like we should be very encouraged by the strong numbers relative to Q4. Steve, do you think is that a fair assessment?
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Henry (Equity Analyst at AGP)
Okay, thank you. And then building off that, you know, how should we think about, you know, at least directionally, 2q relative to first quarter? And are there any launch metrics that you can give us that we can follow to try to gauge the progress of the launch?
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Henry (Equity Analyst at AGP)
Okay, great. And final question. I'll give Kevin a chance to chime in. OpEx in first quarter. Is that a good baseline going forward? Perhaps it grows a little bit as sales increase. Is that how we should think about that? OPEX in first quarter. Is there any noise in that that we should factor in? Thank you.
Kevin Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Henry (Equity Analyst at AGP)
Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions.
Kevin Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Scott.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group. Please go ahead.
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)
Yes, thanks. On the new system, the new indication that you expect to have the alpha Release in the fourth quarter 26, can you talk a little bit about from a scientific standpoint, how that is going to be complementary or differs from the two products that you have now and then if you alpha Release it in fourth quarter 26, are you looking to commercialize it? First quarter 27 second quarter 27, do you have that sort of timeline framed out?
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)
Okay, great. And then in terms of training physicians, sort of how has that evolved for Tenon this year? And can you talk about the plans to accelerate that training or the training programs that you have in place to get more of these physicians up to speed and aware of your technology?
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)
Okay, great. And then. Is there anything that you're doing specifically to try to increase conversion rates where you're like, okay, they've been trained or they know the product. How do you go about making sure that. Or not that you couldn't insure it, but that you can convert physicians from trying the product or demoing it to making it part of their ongoing practice?
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)
Okay, and then lastly for Kevin, you know, gross margin was very strong at 68 and a half, you know, high 60s. Is that a good gross margin to look at for the rest of 26. And I believe, and certainly Kevin, chime in and tell me if I'm wrong here, but I believe, you know, at a larger revenue base in 27 and beyond, the expectation is for that gross margin to be 70% plus. Correct?
Kevin Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst at Maxim Group)
Excellent. Okay, great. Thanks so much. Appreciate all the call. I'll hop back in the queue.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Steve Foster for closing comments.
Steve Foster (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Operator. I'd like to thank each of you for joining our earnings conference call today. Look forward to continuing to update you on our ongoing progress and growth. If we were unable to answer any of your questions, please reach out to our IR firm, MZ Group, who will be more than happy to assist. And with that, wish everyone good day.
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