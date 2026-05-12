Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Booking Holdings Stock In The Last 20 Years

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 18.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.87%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion.

Buying $100 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $100 of BKNG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,620.63 today based on a price of $160.56 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.