$100 Invested In Primoris Services 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.32%. Currently, Primoris Services has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion.

Buying $100 In PRIM: If an investor had bought $100 of PRIM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $355.64 today based on a price of $113.18 for PRIM at the time of writing.

Primoris Services's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.