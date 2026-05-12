Full Transcript: Ducommun Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Ducommun reported a record Q1 2026 revenue of $209 million, marking 9% growth year-over-year and the fourth consecutive quarter exceeding $200 million in revenue.
The company continues to execute its Vision 2027 strategy, with gross and adjusted EBITDA margins improving, and a target of 18% EBITDA margin by 2027.
Ducommun's commercial aerospace segment showed strong growth, with an 18% year-over-year increase, while the defense segment also performed well, driven by missile programs.
The company is actively engaging with defense primes for future missile production contracts, anticipating significant growth in this area by 2027.
Management reiterated guidance for mid to high single-digit revenue growth for 2026 and highlighted continued strong bookings and a positive outlook for both defense and commercial aerospace markets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Suman Mukherjee (Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Suman Mukherjee (Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from John Godden with Citi.
John Godden (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Godden (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Godden (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Okay. And just a Quick clarification. It sounds like you sort of see it accelerating at year end into early 27 and then continuing for a while. Is that the right visual? 100%. Excellent, thank you. Thank you, Jon, appreciate you.
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Certainly from an orders perspective, I think revenues may, it starts reflecting in revenues later in 2027. But from an order perspective, yes, late into this year, into next year.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mike Crawford with B. Riley Securities.
Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Yeah, thanks, Suman. I was just going to ask about when you would expect to start seeing these orders, these missile orders in particular, coming into your backlog. You're saying second half of 27? No, 26. Second half 26. I mean 26. Yeah, yeah, yeah.
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Suman Mukherjee (Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Our next question comes from Alexandra Mandery with Truist Securities. Hey, thanks for taking my question. Do you anticipate any capacity expansion being required later in the year to ramp production once orders are received for missiles?
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Great. And then another question, you mentioned weakness in radars and rotorcraft and military and space due to timing. So what were those timing issues and will they be alleviated and I guess will we expect an uptick in on maybe timing of those orders being pushed back?
Suman Mukherjee (Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think that's right. And I think also, and I know you're catching up on the story is, you know, we moved our rotor blade, our back rotor blade for the Apache across the country from California to New York. And that, you know, has been, we've been basically ramping that up and that's going to be in much better shape later in the second quarter. So more June timeframe. So that's also going to help.
Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Awesome. Very helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Ken Herbert with RBC Capital Markets.
Kevin Lu
Suman Mukherjee (Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer)
So we do the margins were strong during the quarter, some favorability due to product mix. But I would, you know, it is not as much as we had in Q3 and Q4, where we had much more maybe skewed product mix favorability in the revenues. So it could be 20 basis points approximately of that here in Q1. But outside of that, we do expect margins to maintain and strengthen as we go through the rest of the year. That's right. We're heading to 18.
Kevin Lu
Awesome. I'll leave it at 1. Thank you.
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for being with us.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star11 on your touchtone phone. Our next question comes from Noah Papanak with Goldman Sachs.
Will Ortmiron
Suman Mukherjee (Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good question, you guys, sorry you're just going to have to wait till September. But it'll be a good story. I promise you that that's helpful. We look forward to it. Okay, thanks for being with us.
OPERATOR
I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Steve Oswald for closing remarks.
Steve Oswald (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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