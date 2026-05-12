Transcript: Trican Well Service Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Yeah, so we've been very, active. It's been a big investment avenue for us. It's definitely something to consider. You know, we've, we view the NCIB as M and a sort of risk free M and a very, with a very, good target company. So we've been really happy with the progress we've made on the NCIB in the past few years. Okay, I'll make some comments about Q1 and some forward looking observations for 26 and beyond. So please, as Scott was mentioning, please see our disclaimer that can be found on our website. Q1 Overall the quarter went pretty much as expected. We were quite active. You know, we did have quite a bit of pricing pressure and so the quarter probably doesn't reflect the activity that we had and we're sort of hoping that Q1 will represent the bottom for pricing going forward. But you know, we were still generally pretty happy with the quarter. A lot of tough weather in February, which we always budget for, but certainly we were dealing with some very, warm conditions and for a good chunk of February, which made for a bit of a choppy quarter, but overall it seemed to play out nicely. We got some cold weather towards the end of March which really helped us make up what we had lost in the month of February. So we always kind of expect to deal with those issues in Q1 and Q4. Customers again are still very, focused on our technology and our efficiencies. Particularly now with the ability to burn natural gas in our natural gas fueled frac pumps and our electric ancillary equipment. Given the price of where diesel went to since the beginning of the year, those assets are looking even better. You can be well over $100,000 a day in fuel savings by burning natural gas instead of diesel. In fact, it's probably pushing towards $150,000 a day. So you know, we are the leader in tier four technology. I think we have 86, 78 tier four frac pumps. So we're the leader in that. And then we have four sets of electric ancillary equipment which is like the blenders, the chem van datavan, sand assets, et cetera. And so when you combine our tier 4 frac pumps with our electric equipment, we get very, high substitution rates. Without a doubt industry leading not just in Canada but in North America. We're very, fortunate that our customers have level loaded. I think I've spoken about this in the past, but as you see, if you look back at our quarters, Q3, Q4 and Q1 all looked very, similar and there's lots of variations between the quarters. But it makes for a much more efficient business when you can level load the activity levels and the staffing levels and you're not, you know, you're not seeing those things go up and down and having to react from a staffing perspective. So very,, you know, very, happy with the way that's unfolding. We are seeing inflation. Given that what's happened with oil prices and I'm not going to comment on the Middle Eastern situation, I think every,body's fully aware of what's going on there and what that's done to oil prices. But that of course has flowed through our entire value chain and it is pressuring on our margins. But that's okay, you know, we'll adjust and react accordingly. But it's impacting almost every,thing whether it's, you know, fuels, chemicals, steel, sand, transportation, you know, all of that is affected by oil prices as every,body can see in their day to day lives. You know, when oil price goes from 57 to over 100, there's a big impact on, on many aspects of the economy and we're certainly not immune from that. We're still very, natural gas focused. About 75% of the work that we do in western Canada is what we would consider to be a natural gas well. But of course these oil prices translate into higher condensate pricing. So even the gassy players are benefiting from what's been happening lately. Condensate pricing is well over 100 Canadian dollars. As high as 145 at one time I think. So all four of our divisions, the two frac divisions, the Coil and the cement division are all performing well and we're really happy with the strategic direction of all four of those. And I'll just make some comments about each one on the Trican frac division which is the deep work, which is very, pretty much Montney and Duvernay focused. I think every,thing is going well. That's where we've really differentiated our service offering with the investments we've made in technology. Without a doubt, we are the technical leader in natural gas fuel pumps and electric operations in Canada. And I think our customers can see the benefits of those operations. You know, in the plays. Montney and Duvernay, the wells are getting longer, there's more stages, more sand per stage. In some cases, all of that means more sand per well. And so it's, you know, you got to be careful when you look at the well count now that's not really the primary driver of our, of our services. You really have to look at meters drilled. But without a doubt, you know, the more sand that gets pumped, the more time on location for us. We typically charge by the hour. That will use up the effective capacity in the industry. So we fully expect that pressure pumping services will get tighter and tighter as the months go by here. You know, unfortunately, given the amount of sand that's being pumped into the well, we're seeing more and more customers trying to self source sand, which is a big contributor of EBITDA and cash flow for us. So we are losing some of that and we're just trying to figure out every, way possible to offset that loss. And particularly we view the logistics offering that we have or our logistics division as the main way that we're going to offset that. We've been growing the logistics division. We have the largest fleet of sand trucks in western Canada and we're continuing to invest in that division. There's lots of technology that we can deploy in that as well. You know, I think our first natural gas fueled trucks will arrive in August. We ordered three of them. We're expecting that to go really well. There'd be a big fuel savings there. You know, they have as far as an 1100 kilometer range. And so even though the natural gas fueling infrastructure isn't as developed as we expect it to be in a few years, we don't think that'll be a problem for us. Will fuel those trucks up in Grand Prairie and they should be able to deliver sand to all of our customers locations. So really looking forward to getting those in the field. We also received our first 100% CAT 3520 natural gas frac pumper and that is the next evolution in the natural gas fuel technology. Testing was completed in Q1 and then we just recently have moved that into the field. So we'll see how it does in real operating conditions, but so far very, happy with the performance of that. And these are high horsepower, high rate, very, heavy duty equipment that will replace almost on a two for one basis our old equipment. And so we're expecting less people on location, a smaller footprint, the ability to pump at high pressures for very, long periods of time, you know, without any impact on RNM. So really looking forward to that. When you combine 100% frac pumpers with our electric ancillary equipment, we're getting almost 100% substitution on location. So I think our customers are very, much looking forward to us having those assets in the field. On the iron horse side, you know, that division, you know, obviously suffered as a result of oil prices below 60, but it's, you know, it's bounced back nicely. We're really excited about the future for that division given where oil prices are. We're seeing capital being deployed into their part of the, into their part of the world. You know, clients are planning to return to the field earlier. They're adding wells to their, to their, to their budgets. And this is probably the first time in almost a year where we're seeing a real renewed focus on their sort of their shallow, oily or parts of the, of the basin. You know, they continue to add new clients and their customers are coming to them asking, you know, their ability to, to execute. Given, given increased programs. You know, we fully expect this to, to really play out in Q4 when normally we would have otherwise seen budget exhaustion. We expect that, you know, that division will stay busy until, until the end of the year, right up to Christmas, you know, and, and just like in the Montney and the duvernay, they're seeing stage counts grow, sand volumes per stage increasing. So overall more sand being pumped into the wells. So that's all that's good for both the customer and us. We expect this division to perform much better in the second half of the year as these oil prices filter through into the programs of their customers. So it's really times like this really highlight why we made that acquisition. You know, we now have instant exposure to the oilier parts of the basin that we previously had a basically a 0% market share in cementing. Again, very, happy with how that division's going. They ran sort of a trial program in the SAGD market in Q1, which was a new area for us, went very, well. Assuming we can secure some customer commitments, we'll invest in infrastructure to make this a permanent area for us. If not, we might just Sort of play it by year. But we certainly expect that that division where we have very, high market share in the Montney and the Duvernay, that we can also continue to grow it into other parts of the basin. And as with all of our divisions, they're looking at technology as a way to differentiate their product offering. We're investing in things like plants which mix the cement up pre transportation to the well to ensure that we reduce blending errors and just increase cement quality for our customers. We're also looking at hybrid cementers that would basically plug into the rig and we would remove a lot of the hydraulics that you would see with a conventional engine, which is just points of potential failure, especially when it gets cold. So we'll continue to invest in technology where we think we can have an immediate benefit. Coil division, again, that division has been sort of trying to pick itself up off the floor and it's been going very, well. I think 2025 was our best year ever in coil and we expect 2026 to be even better. You know, really what's happening in coil is as these wells get longer, the extended reach of the coil gets tougher and tougher. And so we've been putting lots of effort into sort of joint venture agreements and operating agreements with tool companies to allow us to better service the customers wells even as they continue to grow. We know we've had issues with wear and tear on the coil strings, but I think there's solutions being developed all around North America that we will utilize to make sure that we're able to service our customers regardless of how long these horizontal sections get. So the outlook going forward, I would say, or maybe I'll just touch on Q2, Q2 is going okay as always. It's very, weather dependent, so it could be a bit unpredictable. Not expecting anything out of the ordinary for Q2. I'd say revenue appears to be slightly ahead of last year, but just given what's happening on the cost side of things due to Ohio oil prices, we are expecting some lower margins. But really Q2 acts as a bit of shock absorber for Q3. And so anything you gain or lose in Q2, you typically would give back or you would gain in Q3. So we kind of watch the weather fairly closely. We are seeing oily customers getting back to work earlier than we would have thought, even as recently as 30 days ago. But a lot of Q2 depends on what happens with weather in June particular. And again, we are experiencing cost deflations across all of our product lines. And as A result, we've implemented fuel surcharges and we're trying to get our prices up just to even offset the cost. And I would say generally, the customers are being very, cooperative with this going forward. We believe our premium service offering and our operating efficiencies will continue to attract our valued customers. You know, I think generally as these volumes grow, the customers want to see, what are you doing from an efficiency perspective, just given the scale of all of these operations. And certainly we believe that we are a leader in this space in Canada. You know, we do expect that budgets will expand in the second half of this year. Likely what will happen is they'll play out their original budget and then as those budgets are exhausted, you know, they'll add onto their programs in the fall and early winter. I think we've said this many times, but, you know, we continue to view Western Canada as a great place to be. It's a very, attractive basin in which to develop and grow our business over the long term. And it just seems to be getting even better. You know, when you think about all the major basins in the us, they're basically flat to declining. People see Canada as a real source of growth and having some of the best inventory that any major basin in North America has. So when we look at Canada, we see growth coming from five key areas. There's just general industry activity increasing as oil prices have gone up and we expect gas prices to strengthen going forward. We expect to grow our market share given our technology advantage. We see well intensity growing as well. So just more sand in the well means more time on location, which just means a larger invoice on a per well basis. We expect both cement and coil to expand and we expect to expand our logistics offering. Just try to keep up with the growth in sand. And just to remind every,body how much that has changed, I think in 2021 there was about four and a half million tons of sand pumped in Canada. And in 2025 it was eight and a half million tonnes. So there's no every,body. All analysts are basically expecting that trend to continue. We currently haul about 75, 80% of the sand that we pump, so we can expand that division every, year and probably never really catch up to the growth in the amount of sand that's pumped in Canada. And we expect that the Montney and the Duvernay will continue to be a focal point of our operations going forward. I think I'll just wrap up with a few comments on value for shareholders and return of capital. Trican continues to generate significant free cash flow and we've maintained a very, conservative balance sheet. I think we've paid back the majority of the debt that we added on for the Ironhorse transaction. And by the end of the year I expect that we would be debt free. You know, depends on how much we invest in our ncib. But we're currently modeling sort of debt free to slightly cash positive at the end of the year. So we maintain a lot of flexibility. We still subscribe to a diversified return of capital strategy. You know, we love the ncib. We view it as M and A, but I think the shareholders like it as well. They view it as a return of capital. We combine that with the dividend that we're paying and between those two, we expect that approximately 50% of our free cash flow will get returned to shareholders in one form or another going forward. And of course that will vary given what's available to us from an investment in an organic growth perspective. But it's probably a reasonable rule of thumb to use over the long term. Certainly not afraid to use our bank lines that are available to us if we find the right accretive transaction. You know, we think this business is, certainly feels a lot more stable than it did in, in the years prior to 2020. And so we feel a lot more comfortable holding debt if the right, if the right transaction comes along. But you know, our corporate priorities remain unchanged. Build a resilient, sustainable and differentiated company that the customers value. You invest in high quality growth and upgrading opportunities to ensure that the technology offering that we have is best in class and provide a consistent return of capital to our shareholders through the dividend, the ncib. And again, why would you own this? Why would you want to buy our shares? To us, it looks better and better every, day. We have the largest market market share in a growing basin with the best technology offering out of all of our competitors. So we just think this probably just gets better going forward and certainly over the next five years. So we're really excited about, we're really excited about the future. Maybe I'll stop there, Kathy, and we can go to questions.