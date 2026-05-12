Transcript: Trican Well Service Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Trican Well Service (TSX:TCW) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/trican/2026/05/12/trican-s-first-quarter-2026-conference-call-webcast/play
Summary
TCW reported Q1 2026 revenues of $330.3 million, up from $259.1 million in Q1 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA of $70.1 million.
Free cash flow for the quarter was $49.6 million, and capital expenditures totaled $18.5 million, focusing on maintenance and equipment upgrades.
The company repurchased 756,900,000 shares under the NCIB program and announced a dividend of 0.55 cents per share.
TCW highlighted operational strengths in natural gas fuel technology and electric ancillary equipment, emphasizing fuel savings and efficiency.
Management expressed optimism about future pricing improvements and continued growth in Western Canada, driven by increased industry activity and technology advantages.
TCW maintains a strong balance sheet with a focus on shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks, aiming for debt reduction by year-end.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello and welcome to the Trican well Services first quarter 2026 results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session and if you would like to ask a question during this time, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
On a consolidated basis, we generated positive earnings of 30.3 million in the quarter. That translates to $0.14 per share both on a basic and fully diluted basis compared to the 31.9 million $0.17 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis in Q1 of last year. Profit and profit per share were impacted primarily by higher depreciation expense related to Ironhorse, our technology initiative expenses and the higher stock based comp during the quarter.
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Distribution is scheduled to be made on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. And I would note that the dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes. So with that I'll turn things back to Brady.
Scott Mattson (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott, maybe just before I start, remind everybody how much we've spent buying back our shares just even since COVID Well, we bought back 53% of the outstanding shares that were sitting there kind of at the beginning of 2017, 2018.
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one Again. Your first question comes from Keith Mackey of RBC Capital. Your line is open.
Keith Mackey (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Mackey (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)
Okay, makes sense. And I'll follow up with just one question. So you've got CAT 3520. Can you just run us through when you expect to have that replacement fleet in the field? Assuming it is a replacement fleet?
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Mackey (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital)
Got it. Okay, thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Tim Monticello with ATB Coremark Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Tim Monticello (Equity Analyst at ATB Coremark Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning, everyone. Just a quick follow up to Keith. Are you guys starting to price equipment into the back half of the year and are you seeing stronger net pricing on that equipment or are you, you know, are the pricing increases that you're putting through just offsetting cost inflation at this point?
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I would say it's more offsetting at this stage, but they're very early days on pricing discussions.
Tim Monticello (Equity Analyst at ATB Coremark Capital Markets)
When do you think you get better visibility into the back half pricing? Oh, end of the quarter. Okay. And then did you hear that the Iron Horse division seeing some stronger activity levels? When you think about the run rate for Iron Horse this year and into, I guess early next year, how does that compare to the EBITDA metrics that you had contemplated at Acquisition?
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Say that all again, Tim, you went, you kind of cut out a bit.
Tim Monticello (Equity Analyst at ATB Coremark Capital Markets)
Apologies. I'm just curious, based on higher activity levels for Ironhorse in the back half of the year, where you think that's going to land relative to, I guess the 80 million that was contemplated as a normalized run rate for the business at Acquisition?
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Are you asking what sort of the new implied multiple.
Tim Monticello (Equity Analyst at ATB Coremark Capital Markets)
Sorry about this, guys. Sorry guys, I think I have some issues with my headset or something. So. Can you hear me?
OPERATOR
Yeah, we got you, Tim. Okay. Yeah,
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tim Monticello (Equity Analyst at ATB Coremark Capital Markets)
Okay, appreciate it. I'll turn back.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Kobi Sasso of Daniel Energy Partners. Your line is open.
Kobi Sasso (Equity Analyst at Daniel Energy Partners)
Hi, thanks for taking my question. I just got a quick one. With sand volumes increasing per. Well, have you seen more customers moving to wet sand? And if so, how would that affect Trican's logistics line?
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you for the color. I'll turn it back. Your next question comes from Joseph Schatner with Shatter and Energy Research. Your line is open.
Joseph Schatner (Equity Analyst at Shatter and Energy Research)
Thank you very much. Good morning everyone and congratulations on a great quarter. One question for me is really, you have those four frac fleets that are not working at this point. Are you having customer contact with you to look at maybe mobilizing them in 27? And you know, given the different types, where would potentially those frac crews or frac units be positioned in terms of the basins? And how much cost would there be to upgrade the next fleet?
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joseph Schatner (Equity Analyst at Shatter and Energy Research)
Super. That's it for me. Thanks very much and again, congratulations on a great quarter.
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I will turn the call to Mr. Brad Fedora for closing remarks.
Brad Fedora (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you everyone. Thank you for your time. We're available for the rest of the day if anybody has any follow up questions. Thanks very much.
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