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May 12, 2026 12:31 PM 29 min read

First Majestic Silver Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bh8ExbV3

Summary

First Majestic Silver Corp achieved record revenues of $477 million in Q1 2026, up 95% from the previous year, with silver and gold production exceeding midpoint guidance.

The company appointed Dave Howe as the new Chief Operating Officer and Alex Thompson to lead the Jarrett Canyon restart, with significant investments planned for 2026.

Operating cash flows reached $311 million, with a significant increase in shareholder dividends, reflecting improved profitability and strategic cost management.

Future strategic initiatives include expanding the Santa Elena and Los Gatos operations, with a robust exploration program of over 300,000 meters planned for the year.

Management highlighted improved margins and cost efficiencies, despite increased costs due to higher taxes and bonuses. The outlook remains positive with expectations of continued strong performance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Samir Patel (General Counsel and Corporate Secretary)

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Haiko Ile (Analyst at HC Wainwright)

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Haiko Ile (Analyst at HC Wainwright)

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Haiko Ile (Analyst at HC Wainwright)

Yeah. And as someone who's been on the ground, the Jared Canyon, I mean the site is just gargantuan. It's huge. So anyways, on that note, I'll get back to you. Thank you very much again.

OPERATOR

Thanks once again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question comes from Eric Windmill with Scotiabank, please go ahead.

Eric Windmill (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Oh, hi Keith and team. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just continuing on Jarrett Canyon. So in addition to the hiring plans, any other critical path items or milestones beyond the PFS we should be looking for throughout this year into next year?

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Windmill (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Okay, thank you. Appreciate that. Maybe just some of the other expansions you're working on, Los Gatos or Santa Elena. Any critical items there we should be keeping an eye on?

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

No, no, just time and money there is nothing critical.

Eric Windmill (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Okay, appreciate that. Just one more for me if you don't mind. In terms of M&A, what are you guiding to the M&Arket? Are you happy with the size of the portfolio or any changes you want to M&Ake or assets you might look to add down the road?

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we're always looking for ways to grow. You know, I can't talk too much about it, but yeah, look, we have, you know, our group, you know, continually scours the planet and looking for good silver projects and they're, you know, they're kind of a rare animal and they're hard to find and. But we continue to look.

Eric Windmill (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Okay, appreciate that. I'll hop back in the queue. But thanks very much for the detail. Cheers.

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, you too. Thanks.

OPERATOR

I will now pass the floor over to Mr. Darryl Ray, Investor Relations at First Majestic Silver, to take us through questions submitted to the webcast.

Darryl Ray

Okay, thanks, Ashiya. Yep. Just, just a few here. One is just getting a general First Mint update. I'd say there are a few questions in here. What percentage of your total revenue came from First Mint business? And just talk about the first quarter. Yeah, I'm going to pass this question over to Manny.

Manny Alcavigi

Darryl Ray

Okay. And the last one we have from the queue is just picking up on Keith, your comments and elaborating on the strategy about the lower cutoff grade and that seemingly increasing mine life.

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Darryl Ray

And that's it from the webcast.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Keith for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Manny Alcavigi

Nope, just be on the lookout for more updates throughout the year, but a lot of exciting stuff.

Keith Neumeyer (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, well, very good. Well thanks everyone for joining us.

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