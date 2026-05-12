Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 12, 2026 12:31 PM 45 min read

Full Transcript: PACS Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=d7NGTHuZ

Summary

PACS Group reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.42 billion, an 11% increase year-over-year, with a net income of $80.7 million, reflecting a significant growth from the previous year.

The company operates 323 facilities across 17 states with a focus on operational consistency and strategic growth through integration and capital allocation.

PACS Group increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 to $605 million-$625 million, driven by strong performance, and removed assumptions for future acquisitions from its guidance.

Operational highlights include high occupancy rates, improved clinical outcomes, and strategic hiring through its administrator training program to support growth.

Management emphasized ongoing investments in leadership development and infrastructure, with a focus on maintaining high-quality care and strategic acquisitions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the PACS Group Q1 2026 earnings call. this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Ryan Welch, Director of Corporate Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Ryan Welch (Director of Corporate Finance)

Jason Murray (Chairman and CEO)

Carey Hendrickson

Jason Murray (Chairman and CEO)

Thanks, Kerry. As you can see, we're very pleased with the start of the year and we continue to remain focused on executing against our priorities. So with that operator, I believe we're ready for questions.

OPERATOR

Josh

Raj Kumar

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Benjamin Rossi with JP Morgan. Please state your question.

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Josh

Carey Hendrickson

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Josh

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

And if I could just squeeze one more in here for Mark, just specific to you, as you close your time in PACs here in an executive capacity, obviously you leave a unique legacy with the company. Can you reflect on your journey to this point and describe your thoughts on next steps as you hand over to reins to Carrie and the broader team here. Thanks.

Mark Hancock (Co-founder and longtime CFO)

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, of course. Thanks for the additional color. Congrats on the retirement and congrats, Kerry, on the new role.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ben Hendricks with RBC Capital Markets. State your question, please.

Ben Hendricks

Josh

Ben Hendricks

Thanks for that color. And then Kerry, just maybe if you can provide maybe some broad observations that you're considering with regard to the capital strategy. I mean clearly you've talked about the buyback plan there and optionality you've embedded, but maybe early thoughts on the pace of overall M and A and then if there may be a dividend in the future.

Carey Hendrickson

Ben Hendricks

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from AJ Rice with ubs. Please state your question.

AJ Rice

Thanks. Hi, everybody. Maybe first off, you mentioned the management pipeline you have put in place. And obviously that's an important part of your growth strategy. I think you mentioned in the prepared remarks you got about 40 administrators in training at this point. I wondered over time, is that sort of a steady state type of number? Is that significantly higher than the last year or two? And do you see that number increasing over time?

Josh

AJ Rice

Okay, that's interesting. Maybe talking about uses of capital. I know in the prepared remarks you talked about continuing to evaluate opportunities to increase real estate ownership. Are there boluses of properties that are coming up where you have the option to take on ownership that are within your portfolio? Maybe give us some sense about how you're thinking about that relative to other uses of capital and, and what the pipeline might look like there?

Mark Hancock (Co-founder and longtime CFO)

AJ Rice

Okay, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we have time for one last question that comes from Clark Murphy with Truist. Please state your question.

Clark Murphy

Jason Murray (Chairman and CEO)

Clark Murphy

Got it. That's helpful. And then just one more for me, really strong cash flow quarter, especially relative to the EBITDA beat. So just kind of curious if there was anything kind of timing related in the cash flows and how your expectations have changed at all potentially for the year on the cash flow front. Next.

Carey Hendrickson

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'll now hand the floor over to Jason Murray for closing remarks.

Jason Murray (Chairman and CEO)

Yes, thank you, operator. And again, thanks to everyone for joining us today. We're incredibly excited for the quarter that we've had and for the upcoming year. And we hope you all have a nice rest of your day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved