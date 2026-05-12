Parex Resources Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/409805475
Summary
PXT executed strategic transactions including a $725 million acquisition of Frontera, adding 37,000 barrels of production and aiming to become Colombia's largest independent E&P company.
The company expanded its partnership with Ecopetrol in the Magdalena Basin, committing $250 million over five years, increasing production potential by optimizing mature fields.
First quarter production averaged under 45,000 boe/day, with expected improvements by the end of the second quarter. Exploration in the Putumayo region is progressing with successful well results.
PXT reports Q1 funds flow from operations at $114 million, with expectations of incremental free cash flow from strategic transactions and a focus on maintaining a strong credit profile.
The company anticipates 3-5% base growth with potential for higher returns, maintaining a stable dividend, and prioritizing debt reduction. Long-term strategic partnerships and acquisitions are central to future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Parex Resources Q1 2026 Operational and Financial Results. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Mike Crookton, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Corporate Planning. Mike, please go ahead.
Mike Crookton (Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Corporate Planning)
Ahmad
Eric Furlan (Chief Operating Officer)
Cam Granger (Chief Financial Officer)
Ahmad
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star one again. Please pick up your handset when asking a question. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from Jamie Somerville of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Jamie Somerville
Ahmad
Jamie Somerville
Thank you. Yeah, that's very helpful. Thank you. And then just an asset that is maybe not super material but you have, I think you're increased doubling your interest in it. The VIM-1 asset. Is there still a plan there to ramp up gas production maybe in 2027
Ahmad
just before Eric answers on the plans. It is one of my favorite assets. I really love it. Go ahead.
Eric Furlan (Chief Operating Officer)
Ahmad
Jamie Somerville
Yeah, perfect. Thank you. For a number of years. Just to clarify, in terms of startup of that gas blowdown, it's probably more second half, 20, 27 thing rather than first half. Correct. Thank you. Do you know first lay in five people?
OPERATOR
If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star one again. Please pick up your handset when asking a question. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. There are no further questions at this time. I will now pass the conference back to Mike Crookton, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Corporate Planning.
Mike Crookton (Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Corporate Planning)
Thank you very much for joining the call today. If you have further questions, you can always reach out at Parex Resources and we'll be happy to help you. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending.
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