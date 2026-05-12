Broadwind Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Broadwind Inc reported strong revenue growth in their Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments, with a 40% increase in Gearing and 60% in Industrial Solutions year-over-year, driven by demand in power generation and infrastructure markets.
The company is strategically exiting the wind tower production by Q3 2026, focusing on its core businesses in Gearing and Industrial Solutions, which are higher growth and more predictable.
Orders in the Gearing segment increased by 65%, with a backlog of $30.5 million, while Industrial Solutions saw a 44% increase in orders, driving a record backlog of $43.3 million.
The company invested in new equipment and technology to enhance process capabilities, reduce costs, and improve profitability, including expanding production space in North Carolina by 30%.
First quarter consolidated revenues were $34.1 million, an 8% decrease from the prior year due to the wind down of the Manitowoc operations, but Gearing and Industrial Solutions segments saw revenue increases of over 40% and 60%, respectively.
Broadwind Inc has withdrawn its full-year 2026 financial guidance following the sale of the Abilene facility, as they complete the shift away from wind tower production.
Management highlighted ongoing strong order growth in power generation and critical infrastructure markets, positioning the company for future growth and improved utilization of its manufacturing footprint.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
At this time, we'll be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to remove your question from the queue. One moment, please. While we poll for questions, our first question comes from Justin Claire with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now live.
Justin Claire (Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking our questions here.
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning, Justin.
Justin Claire (Analyst)
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Justin Claire (Analyst)
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Justin Claire (Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And then maybe just one more. You know, you indicated natural gas content drove order growth for Industrial solutions and gearing. Wondering if you could talk about the opportunity for Broadwind to expand, you know, content per turbine or wallet share within the nat gas end market and then also I guess what you're seeing in terms of order size or product scope and how that's trending.
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Justin Claire (Analyst)
Okay, got it.
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Appreciate it. Thanks, Justin.
OPERATOR
Justin, our next question comes from Eric Stein with Craig Hallam. Your line is now live.
Eric Stein (Analyst)
Hi, Eric. Hi, Tom. Good morning. Good morning. So obviously you're focusing here. You've been investing in gearing and industrial solutions for some curious. Could you update us on you've got really strong backlog in both segments. Update us on how you would expect that backlog to flow in both businesses, whether that has changed or improved your ability to execute on that and then just what that implies over the next, say, 12 to 18 months.
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Stein (Analyst)
So I don't want to put words in your mouth, but you could, it sounds like you could execute on this backlog in both segments, you know, perhaps over the next 12 or so months. But in some cases, as you said, it has to do when, when the customers want that production and that that would potentially be the limiting factor. Now, which also means there's more capacity we have to fill in the interim.
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yep, yep. Okay, got it.
Eric Stein (Analyst)
I mean, is it something where you're able to disclose kind of what your, you know, the percentage and it sounds like it would be more skewed to industrial solutions when you're talking about booking further out. But are you able to kind of give a high level view of say what in that backlog, what is kind of earmarked for 26 versus 27 and 28?
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
We could probably provide that on the next call. We can provide some color there at this point. I would say it's primarily 27. Anything that's not in this year would be 27. I think we're just starting to touch 2028, but we can add some color to that maybe on the next call for sure.
Eric Stein (Analyst)
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Stein (Analyst)
Got it. So I mean, maybe is this a possibility that, that actually, I mean, you, you are seeing some improvement there. As you said, low levels, but you're seeing some improvement there because customers are in fact a little bit cautious, but they're trying to get more out of their existing equipment rather than new capital, right?
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Eric Stein (Analyst)
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Eric.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Manit Dal with HC Wainwright. Your line is now live.
Manit Dal (Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. So it looks like you have a pretty clear strategy in front of you with the new segments you're focused on. In that context, you know, what should we expect EBITDA margins to sort of, you know, come through maybe over the next 12 to 18 months as you sort of clean up the, you know, the businesses you're exiting and focus on these new segments?
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Manit Dal (Analyst)
Understood. And then we've spoken about this guys one on one in prior calls, but with the maybe fabrication now sort of out of the way, is there a potential rebranding coming for the company overall?
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Manit Dal (Analyst)
but no decision at this point. Understood. And then just last one on the defense side, who are the customers on the defense side? Some of them. Well, there's. Oh, what kind of just to get a sense of.
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. What I would say is some of them don't want us to us to disclose their name. But let's say there are parts for weapon systems, there's parts for the naval systems, and there's parts for helicopters.
Manit Dal (Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And that's all I have, guys. I'll take my other questions offline.
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Tom Ciccone (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Eric Blashford for closing comments.
Eric Blashford (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, everyone, for listening. Today, we're on the move. We're excited to execute our strategy, so stay tuned on that. We look forward to speaking with you again after Q2 to discuss the results. Have a great day, everyone.
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