Ovintiv Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Ovintiv (TSX:OVV) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Ovintiv Inc reported strong financial performance with cash flow per share at $4.62, beating consensus estimates by 6%, and free cash flow totaling $634 million.
Significant strategic moves included the successful integration of New Vista assets, the sale of Anadarko assets, and substantial debt reduction.
The company plans to return 50-100% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in 2026, with a focus on reducing net debt if oil prices remain high.
Operationally, Ovintiv Inc increased its Permian and Montney drilling inventory, boasting high productivity and low-cost operations, particularly in the Midland Basin and Montney.
Management expressed confidence in maintaining strong performance and emphasized the strategic use of stacked innovation and technology to drive operational efficiency and profitability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jason Verheist (Investor Relations)
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Cory
In addition to our best in class asset portfolio, our balance sheet is now stronger than it has been in a decade. With the proceeds from the Anadarko sale, we were able to significantly reduce debt and as of April 30th our net debt was less than 3.3 billion or less than 0.8 times leverage. Our remaining long term debt profile has no maturities.
Cory
Cory
Cory
Cory
Cory
Cory
We expect production to average approximately 623,000 boes per day, including about 203,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate and our capital spend is expected to come in at around 575 million. Activity cadence in both assets is expected to be fairly ratable for the rest of the year. I'll now turn the call over to Gregory who will speak to our operational highlights.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Thanks Corey.
Gregory
Gregory
Gregory
Gregory
Gregory
It essentially is in the money when AECO. trades at less than 20% of JKM.. The cash flow contribution from the arrangement was minimal in the first quarter, but at current strip pricing for the remainder of the year it would be worth roughly $60 million. Overall, our Montney asset is performing very well. We are maintaining a repeatable program type curve and despite some royalty noise the program is delivering fantastic results. Our team hit the ground running on
Gregory
Gregory
Gregory
Gregory
Gregory
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Thanks, Greg. I'd like to take a moment to recognize our team for the safe and strong. first quarter results they achieved and acknowledge their focus and drive to make our business more profitable for our shareholders. We delivered another strong quarter meeting or beating our targets and delivering cash flow per share and free cash flow per share above consensus estimates.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Our integration of the new Vista assets is complete and we're generating free cash flow well in excess of our expectations at the start of the year.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Our track record of skating to where the puck is going is proving to be very valuable for our shareholders.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Over the last few years, we've worked hard to high grade and focus our portfolio, build extensive inventory depth, drive capital efficiency and reduce our leverage.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Along the way, we demonstrated that we are disciplined stewards of our shareholders capital. Now we are entering a period of stability where we can focus on maximizing the profitability and efficiency of our business.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
We're excited to unlock the full value of what we've built.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
This concludes our prepared remarks. Joanna, we're now ready to open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, you can join the queue to ask a question by pressing Star one. We will now begin the question and answer session and go to the first caller. First question comes from Greg Pardy, the RBC Capital Markets.. Please go ahead.
Greg Pardy
Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Thanks for the rundown guys. Maybe just a question for Corey to start is the action maybe on reducing net debt here on the balance sheet. Are you moving the goalposts in terms of your optimal financial leverage or is this just being thoughtful around windfall cash flows versus purchasing stock right now?
Cory
Greg Pardy
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Greg Pardy
Understood. Thanks to both.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Yeah, thanks, Greg.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Doug Leggett with Wolfe Research, please go ahead.
Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst)
Gregory
Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Greg. And then Doug.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst)
That's really helpful. Thanks so much, guys. Yeah, thanks Doug.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Arun Jayaram with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.
Arun Jayaram
Hey Brendan, how are you?
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Hey Arun. Yeah, great.
Arun Jayaram
Good morning. Good morning to you and the team. Brendan, you and the team have spent a lot of times making moves on the portfolio with some good trades to kind of really clean up and improve the portfolio. With the core focus on the Montney and Permian. I was wondering how we should think about portfolio management moves from here, just given where the balance sheet is going to be and the fact that you are kind of long inventory at this point.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thanks Brendan. And Maybe a follow up and maybe housekeeping question for Corey on slide 16, you highlight your guidance items in the deck, including your updated views on kind of current taxes in a higher commodity price environment. Corey, you still are a very minimal US cash taxpayer in 26 if we assume kind of strip pricing today. Any thoughts on how cash taxes could trend in the US in calendar 27?
Cory
Yeah, Reid, thanks. We all love getting tax questions on the conference call, so appreciate that for the U.S. like, if you took, if you took this year and replicated it again, next, we'd expect a similar level of cash tax. So pretty minimal. And then into 28, we become more of a full cash taxpayer on the US side.
Arun Jayaram
Got it. Thanks a lot, Cory. Yeah, thanks, Arun.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from Lloyd Byrne with Jefferies.. Please, please go ahead.
Lloyd Byrne
Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for having me on. Can you just start maybe Brendan, with this concept of stacked innovation and then why OVV feels differentiated in that and then kind of what that means for capital efficiency going forward. I know you talked about, or Greg talked about surfactants and AI and stuff. So how do we think about continued capital efficiency?
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Lloyd Byrne
And I guess thank you for that. And is there one technology or change that you're still most excited about from here?
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Lloyd Byrne
Great, thank you. Thanks, Lori.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Neal Mehta with Goldman Sachs.. Please go ahead.
Neal Mehta
Yeah. Hey Brandon, team. I guess it's the last time we did a call, earnings call, which was only a couple weeks ago. We had, we've had a large deal in the Montney at a significant premium and just, you know, without commenting on the specifics of that specific of that transaction and just curious what you think that means for the way that you're thinking about the value of your Canada business.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Neal Mehta
Yeah, that's pretty helpful. Just a follow up is on UVista integration. Slide 11 is helpful for us Wall street folks. Maybe you can just explain that slide 11, the optimization of the pad and how the changes in design are translating into results.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Gabe Daoud Jr. with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Gabe Daoud Jr.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Gregory
Gabe Daoud Jr.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Yeah, I'll turn it over to Greg, but that's a good example of this innovation pipeline in action. So you know, we love the pacesetters on the cost side because they tell us what's possible and then we go and chase that to make what's possible the average outcome. And so yeah, over to Greg on what we're seeing there in terms of,
Gregory
Gabe Daoud Jr.
little over time, then that'll start translating in lower well costs. But right now we feel very comfortable with the guide that we have out there today. Understood. Thanks Greg. Thanks everyone.
Phillip Dungworth
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Phillip Dungworth
Yeah, thank you, Phil.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Kevin McCarthy with Pickering Energy Partners.. Please go ahead.
Kevin McCarthy
Hey, good morning and apologies for staying on the subject of growth and shareholder returns, but my question is maybe about the calculation here. In the past you've seen value in buying back your stock versus growing production. My question is, is there any update to how you calculate, you know, when you're siding between those two uses of cash, Are you using the strip, are you using mid cycle prices? Kind of. How do you, how do you calculate that?
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Kevin McCarthy
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Appreciate it Greg.
Kevin McCarthy
Thanks Kevin.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from Neal Dingmann with William Blair.. Please go ahead.
Neal Dingmann
Morning guys. Thanks for the time probably for Greg. Greg, my question is on the Permian plan this year specifically I believe you all target around 125 to 135 wells. Will most of this continue to target Wolfcamp, Spraberry or are you targeting some deeper zones as well like the Barnett?
Gregory
Neal Dingmann
Yeah, that makes sense. And then just secondly, on marketing for the guys, specifically Nipirm, are you seeing near term power opportunities or anything you're considering?
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our last question will come from Christopher Baker with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.
Christopher Baker
Hey, guys, I took down my hand. I think all my questions have been answered, but I appreciate the time today.
Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)
Hey, thanks, Chris. No problem.
OPERATOR
At this time, we have completed the question and answer session and we'll turn the call back over to Mr. Berheist.
Jason Verheist (Investor Relations)
Thanks, Joanna. And thank you, everyone for joining us today. Our call is now complete.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.
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