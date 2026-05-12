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May 12, 2026 11:55 AM 26 min read

Full Transcript: Neo Performance Materials Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Neo Performance Materials (TSX:NEO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/1AXolLQpdZq

Summary

Neogenomics Inc reported a revenue increase of 27% year-over-year to $155 million, and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $36.2 million, marking the company's highest EBITDA in history.

The rare metals business led the strong performance, with significant contributions from Magnaquench and Chemicals and Oxides segments, and the company announced increased guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $100-$110 million for 2026.

Strategic initiatives include the ramp-up of rare earth magnets production in Europe, advancements in AI initiatives, and new sourcing arrangements to secure gallium supply amid strong demand.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Neo Performance Materials First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for opening remarks and introductions. Let me turn the call over to Jim Fitzpatrick as VP of Investor Relations and Communications for Neo. Jim, please proceed.

Jim Fitzpatrick (Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Baksh (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Max Yarril (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Are you still expecting the unwind of the hafnium and gallium inventory through 2026 and the start of 2027 as spot market activity picks up? And then maybe a second part to that is, is this the key driver of a free cash flow inflection this year? Or when are you thinking of a return to positive free cash flow? Thanks.

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Max Yarril (Equity Analyst)

But we'll always be opportunistic when we

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

have opportunities to buy. We will. But I think the general assumption should be inventory should. Should return to more normalized levels and that will obviously create lots of cash flow through the rest of this year.

Max Yarril (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's helpful. And then one more from me. So with the revised and higher guidance, understanding that a lot of that is from the higher half name and Gallium prices, but have you increased how you're thinking about the Magnaquench or the C and O segment, or is that revised guidance purely from the rare metals segment?

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Max Yarril (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Rahim. Appreciate you taking our questions. I'll turn it back to Q.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Ian Gillis with istifo. Please go ahead.

Ian Gillis (Equity Analyst)

Morning, everyone. Rahim, are you at a point yet where you can start putting up some goal posts on potential financial contribution from the heavy rare earth line in Estonia? It's been one of the more interesting projects you're working on, but harder to peg from how much could help the

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ian Gillis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. The other thing I was curious on with Europe now having, I guess a carbon adjustment mechanism, are you seeing any change in customer behavior in which they're willing to accept higher pricing for your products in Europe now just because it's more expensive for product from China or elsewhere to come into the continent?

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ian Gillis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, last one, energy costs are obviously rising globally. You have a wide range of assets. Can you maybe just talk about how you thought about Higher energy costs as you put together new guidance, just because it's a very fluid situation.

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ian Gillis (Equity Analyst)

Understood, that's helpful. I'll turn the call back over. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Daniel Harriman with Sidoti and company. Please go ahead.

Daniel Harriman (Equity Analyst)

Raheem Suleiman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel Harriman (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the thoughtful response, Rahim. Always helpful.

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