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May 12, 2026 11:55 AM 47 min read

Ovintiv Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/eLY9xa9xBEw

Summary

Ovintiv Inc reported a strong first quarter with increased cash flow per share and free cash flow exceeding initial expectations.

The company has expanded its inventory significantly in the Permian and Montney regions, adding over 3,200 locations without diluting shareholders, while reducing debt.

Ovintiv Inc committed to returning 50% to 100% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks, adjusting allocation based on oil price fluctuations.

Key operational achievements include successful integration of New Vista assets, sale of Anadarko assets, and maintaining strong well productivity and cost leadership in the Permian and Montney.

The company's strategic focus is on sustaining inventory depth and maximizing profitability, with no major M&A moves planned in the near term.

Management highlighted the use of innovations such as surfactants and AI to improve well productivity and capital efficiency.

Ovintiv Inc's balance sheet is strong with net debt reduced to $3.3 billion and annual interest savings of over $80 million.

The company maintained its full-year production guidance despite challenges with higher royalty rates and planned plant turnarounds in Canada.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jason Verheist (Investor Relations)

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Corey

Corey

Corey

Corey

We expect production to average approximately 623,000 boes per day, including about 203,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate and our capital spend is expected to come in at around 575 million. Activity cadence in both assets is expected to be fairly ratable for the rest of the year. I'll now turn the call over to Greg who will speak to our operational highlights.

Greg

Greg

Greg

Greg

Greg

Although the economics of our Montney wells are driven by condensate, it's important to

Greg

Greg

Greg

Greg

The result is minimized downtime and lower production cost. We also see the potential for significant future savings from things like the ability to optimize our development plans given more available processing capacity and the opportunity to further optimize our base production with more integrated infrastructure.

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

We're excited to unlock the full value of what we've built. This concludes our prepared remarks. Joanna, we're now ready to open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, you can join the queue to ask a question by pressing Star one. We will now begin the question and answer session and go to the first caller. First question comes from Greg Pardee, the RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Greg Pardee

Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Thanks for the rundown guys. Maybe just a question for Corey to start is with the action maybe on reducing net debt here on the balance sheet. Are you moving the goalposts in terms of your optimal financial leverage or is this just being thoughtful around windfall cash flows versus purchasing stock right now?

Corey

Greg Pardee

Okay, thanks for that. And Brendan, for the last few years you just emphasized, look, the market's not looking for additional barrels to come on the market beyond the oil price escalation which may hang around longer than we think. Your increased focus in the Montney changes things because at the end of the day, right, Canada, short condensate.

Greg Pardee

So my question for you is, as you look forward, is there now a more compelling case to grow condensate in Canada or is what you're looking at just more temporary from an oil price and strategic perspective?

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Yeah, Greg, I think it's undisputable that there is a more constructive condensate fundamentals supply and demand dynamic that has unfolded here.

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

And what we're looking for now is duration in that signal. Understood. Thanks to both. Yeah, thanks, Greg. Thank you. The next question comes from Doug Leggett with Wolff Research, please go ahead.

Doug Leggett (Analyst)

Greg

Doug Leggett (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Yeah, thanks Doug. Thank you. The next question comes from Arun Jrm with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jrm (Analyst)

Cory

Yeah, Reid, thanks. We all love getting tax questions on the conference call, so appreciate that for the U.S. like, if you took, if you took this year and replicated it again, next, we'd expect a similar level of cash tax. So pretty minimal. And then into 28, we become more of a full cash taxpayer on the US side. Got it. Thanks a lot, Cory.

OPERATOR

Yeah, thanks, Arun. Thank you. Next question comes from Lloyd Bourne with Jefferies. Please, please go ahead.

Lloyd Bourne

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for having me on. Can you just start maybe Brendan, with this concept of stacked innovation and then why OVV feels differentiated in that and then kind of what that means for capital efficiency going forward. I know you talked about, or Greg talked about surfactants and AI and stuff. So how do we think about continued capital efficiency?

Brendan McCracken (President and CEO)

Yeah, yeah, no, for sure. And you know, we put stacked innovation as one of those critical strategic steps that an EMP company needs to be

Lloyd Bourne

OPERATOR

Neil Mehta (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Philip Dungworth

Kevin McCurdy

Yeah, thank you, Phil. Thank you. The next question comes from Kevin McCurdy with Pickering Energy Partners. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Neil Dingman (Analyst)

Morning guys. Thanks for the time probably for Greg. Greg, my question is on the Permian plan this year specifically I believe you all target around 125 to 135 wells. Will most of this continue to target Wolfcamp, Spraberry or are you targeting some deeper zones as well like the Barnett?

OPERATOR

Chris Baker

Hey, guys, I took down my hand. I think all my questions have been answered, but I appreciate the time today.

OPERATOR

Hey, thanks, Chris. No problem.

Jason Verheist (Investor Relations)

At this time, we have completed the question and answer session and we'll turn the call back over to Mr. Berheist.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Joanna. And thank you, everyone for joining us today. Our call is now complete.

A

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.

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