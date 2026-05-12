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May 12, 2026 11:54 AM 24 min read

Imunon Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9n9b48gb/

Summary

Imunon reported an increase in R&D expenses to $2.3 million in Q1 2026, up from $2.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to trial-related expenses for the Ovation 3 study.

The company is focusing on its pivotal Phase 3 study, Ovation 3, with plans to enroll approximately 80 patients by the end of Q1 2027 and fully enroll 500 patients by Q1 2029.

Imunon is employing a disciplined bridge financing strategy to support Ovation 3, aiming to minimize dilution and maintain shareholder value.

The company plans to hold an R&D day event in Q3 2026 to showcase clinical data and insights from its Immunon 001 program.

Management highlighted the positive reception from the investment community to their progress, as well as a strong response from trial investigators and the broader medical community.

Imunon aims to maintain financial discipline through cost-saving initiatives and operational efficiencies to extend its cash runway and support ongoing trials.

Full Transcript

Tina (Operator)

Brandon Weiner (ICR Health Care Investor Relations Representative)

Stacy

Douglas Fowler

Stacy

Jeffrey Church

Tina (Operator)

Thank you, Jeff. Tina, that concludes our prepared remarks. If you could open the call for questions at this time, I would like to remind everyone, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. Again, that is Star one to ask a question. And our first question comes from the line of Emily Bodnar with HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Emily Bodnar (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for your questions. I noticed you gave initial guidance on enrollment completion for the first time. So maybe just kind of walk through what gives you confidence in this timing and how Demand for Ovation 3 enrollment has kind of played into those assumptions. Douglas, can you apprise us of our goals of fully enrolled when we expect all the trial to be fully enrolled and other reflections on the interest in the trial?

Douglas Fowler

I'm happy to. Hi Emily. Thanks for your question. We're enrolling 500 patients total as you know, in our study, and we expect the last patient to be enrolled in Q1 2029. We are increasing the number of sites that we have activated, and that's been a push this year. And we are expecting to have 80 patients enrolled approximately a year from now, as I think you know, which should be of the total that we will enroll for the trial. Great, thank you.

Tina (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of David Bolts with Zach Smallcap Research. Please go ahead.

David Bolts (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, everyone. Thanks for the update today. So another question about enrollment.

Douglas Fowler

David Bolts (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And do you think this rate of enrollment has led to any increased collaborator interest at all? Collaborative, meaning partner, BD partner?

Stacy

Tina (Operator)

David, your next question comes from the line of Jason McCarthy with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Jason McCarthy (Equity Analyst)

Hi, Stacy, thanks for taking the questions.

Stacy

Douglas Fowler

Jason McCarthy (Equity Analyst)

Stacy

Great. Thank you, Jason.

Tina (Operator)

As a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one and our Next question comes from the line of James Molly with agp. Please go ahead.

Matt

Hi guys. Matt on for Jim today. Thank you guys for taking our questions and congrats on the progress this quarter. Just a few from us. How should we expect the SGA spend to look going forward given the recent reorganization? Then I have a follow up on clinical

Jeffrey Church

Stacy

Matt

Great, thanks for that. And then in terms of just the kind of reorganization broadly at the fda, have there been any discussions about utilizing some of these pathways like CNPV later down the line, accelerated approval as you guys get to the interim reads and how have those gone with this new kind of administration there?

Stacy

Douglas Fowler

I just wanted to add one thing. As you know, Matt, accelerated approvals are usually based on early surrogate endpoints. And the upheaval at the FDA and some of the decisions that they've made really don't affect us. We are looking at os, and the FDA actually just recently issued a guidance saying for oncology trials, we want to see OS as the primary endpoint. That's always been our intention. That is how our trial is written.

Douglas Fowler

And we would not expect any surprises in taking an OS benefit to the fda. It would be in oncology. In all my years of experience, an OS benefit is never questioned. So we're not. We're not having to deal with. We won't have to deal with potential changes in what's expected by the fda. We have the gold standard and what they call the gold standard as our primary endpoint.

Matt

Great. Thank you guys for taking our questions. And congrats again on Q.

Stacy

This concludes the Q and a portion of the call. I'll now turn the call back to Immunon's president and CEO for concluding remarks. Stacy,

Tina (Operator)

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