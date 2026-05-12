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May 12, 2026 11:51 AM 34 min read

Neuraxis Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/892nzbBzqeJ

Summary

NRXS reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.6 million, an 80% increase year-over-year, driven by the new Category 1 CPT code for Penfs that improved billing and reimbursement processes.

The company is focusing on expanding insurance coverage as a key driver of scalable growth, aiming to improve payer policy coverage and operational infrastructure for efficient treatment.

Operational highlights included a 33% increase in average selling price and a 32% approval rate for internal prior authorization, indicating successful shifts towards covered procedures.

Commercialization efforts are now prioritized, with strategic hires and a focus on markets with favorable insurance coverage and demand, particularly targeting children's hospitals.

The VA healthcare system represents a complementary opportunity, with early order activity noted and expectations of significant future potential.

NRXS aims to achieve cash flow breakeven with a target of $15 million in revenue, based on current SG&A and variable margin rates.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ben Champion (Investor Relations)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

The first KPI I'll discuss is revenue 1.6 million in quarter 126 versus 896,000 in quarter one. 25 this is the top line performance under the first quarter with category one CPT code in effect.

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Hendricks (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Tim. With that operator, we'll be happy to take any questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touch tone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. The first question today comes from Chase Knickerbocker with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.

Chase Knickerbocker

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

Understood. And then maybe just one last one from me, Tim, can you maybe give us some thoughts, kind of an updated view on how you see SGA trending just with some of the incremental hires that we kind of discussed on the call. Thanks.

Tim Hendricks (Chief Financial Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

Understood. Thanks guys.

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Hendricks (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. At this point there are no more questions in the queue. Therefore I would like to turn the call over to Brian Carico for closing remarks.

Brian Carrico (Chief Executive Officer)

No, I appreciate everyone joining. If you have additional thoughts or questions, please schedule a time through Ben Shamsian or myself. Happy to have conversations around the talking points we had today. Everyone have a great rest of your day and rest of your week. Thank you.

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