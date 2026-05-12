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May 12, 2026 11:51 AM 41 min read

Transcript: Venture Global Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/343215962

Summary

Venture Global Inc reported a significant year-over-year increase in total assets to $56 billion and a revenue backlog of approximately $137 billion.

The company raised its 2026 EBITDA guidance from $5.2-5.8 billion to $8.2-8.5 billion, driven by increased liquefaction fees and higher sales volumes.

Venture Global Inc is on track to become North America's largest LNG producer by 2027, with a production target of over 100 million tons annually by 2030.

The company completed the FID for CP2 Phase 2 and secured $8.6 billion in project financing, with a focus on simplifying its capital structure through refinancing efforts.

Operational highlights include a new record of 130 cargoes exported in Q1 2026, and a contracted position increase to 84% for 2026.

Management emphasized the strategic importance of short, medium, and long-term contract blends, with notable new agreements with Trafigura, VTOL, Hanwha Aerospace, and TotalEnergies.

The company continues to develop bolt-on expansions at CP2 and Plaquemines, expecting these to come online faster than traditional LNG projects.

Future capital allocation priorities include reducing leverage, achieving investment-grade status, and potentially increasing shareholder returns through dividends and stock repurchases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

And welcome to the Venture Global Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Ben Nolan, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Ben Nolan (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Jack Thayer (CFO)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Thank you, Jack. At this point we'd like to open up the call for Q and A.

OPERATOR

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Firstly, congrats on a guidance race. Excellent execution. I wanted to get A little more understanding on the new two contracts that you have signed both with Vitol and TotalEnergies, help us understand how those come together. And given that you are such a low cost producer, do we expect that you will continue to get more orders given the cost advantage you have versus your global peers?

Mike Sable (CEO)

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much and congrats on all the positive developments. Thanks Mano.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John McKay with Goldman Sachs. John, your line is open. Please go ahead.

John McKay (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

John McKay (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

John McKay (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thank you for that. Yep.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonant with JP Morgan Securities. Jeremy, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonant (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning.

Mike Sable (CEO)

Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonant (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Jeremy Tonant (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Jeremy Tonant (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

Mike Sable (CEO)

Thanks Jeremy.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Gene Salisbury with Bank of America. Gene, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Gene Salisbury (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. I think as you correctly forecasted on your last call and talked about in earlier remarks, Waha gas price in the Permian has blown out pretty spectacularly in the last few months. Can you remind us of Venture Global's exposure to that spread now like this year and whether that played any part in the increased guidance for the year?

Mike Sable (CEO)

It really doesn't show up for us until we turn on CP2 and then our transportation and pipes and nitrogen removal unit come into play. That's really the material exposure we have. There's.

Gene Salisbury (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Gene Salisbury (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Mike. Yep.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Robertson with Deutsche Bank. Chris, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chris Robertson (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, Chris.

Mike Sable (CEO)

Jack Thayer (CFO)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Chris Robertson (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you for the very comprehensive answer, Mike. I'll turn it over for the sake of time. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bloom with Wells Fargo.

Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)

Good morning Michael.

OPERATOR

Your line is open, please go ahead.

Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)

Mike Sable (CEO)

Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brandon Bingham with Scotiabank. Brandon, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brandon Bingham (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for asking the question here. Just, just one quick one from me. The production profile slides I think are very helpful. It was just kind of curious if you could unpack kind of what's baked into the ranges there as we move forward through 2029. Obviously CP2 timing is a big factor but just curious, you know, things like excess capacity or other performance driven factors, just what's in there beyond project timing

Mike Sable (CEO)

Brandon Bingham (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, thank you, Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sunil Sibyl with Seaport Global. Sunil, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sunil Sibyl (Equity Analyst)

Morning Sunil. Yeah, hi, good morning everybody. Thanks for the time this morning. So on the CAPEX front Obviously you reiterated 2026 CapEx of 12 to 13 billion and you talked about you know, CP2 expansion FID in 2027. So I was curious, you know, how should we think about the cadence on the CapEx especially you know, considering your IG plans for the, for all of the complex.

Mike Sable (CEO)

Sunil Sibyl (Equity Analyst)

Understood. And then there's been some discussion on the call about you know, long term SBAs and you know, the market expectations. So I was curious, you know, based on the discussions you're having with customers, when do you think, you know, we see a significant improvement in the long term SBA pricing considering you know, all that is happening on the macro front.

Mike Sable (CEO)

Sunil Sibyl (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Mike Sable for closing remarks.

Mike Sable (CEO)

Well, thank you everybody for your time this morning. We really appreciate it and we look forward to speaking with many of you in the coming days and weeks. I hope everyone has a great day. Thank you. Bye.

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