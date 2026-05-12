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May 12, 2026 11:48 AM 57 min read

Transcript: Under Armour Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/474632403

Summary

Under Armour Inc reported a 4% decline in revenue for fiscal 2026, totaling $5 billion, with North America down 8% and EMEA up 9%.

The company is focusing on premiumization of its products, such as the Bounce CT, and is implementing a category management model to streamline operations and enhance profitability.

For fiscal 2027, Under Armour Inc expects revenue to stabilize with a slight decline, focusing on improving revenue quality and expanding gross margins by 220 to 270 basis points.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lance Alega (Senior Vice President, Finance and Capital Markets)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star than one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two and our first question for today will come from Jay Soul with ubs. Please go ahead.

Jay Soul

Great. Thank you so much. Kevin, a question for you. You called for stabilization in fiscal 27 and your outlook calls for another year of revenue contraction. How are you thinking about a return to top line growth?

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Simeon Seigel with Guggenheim. Please go Ahead.

Simeon Seigel

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Peter McGolbrick with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Peter McGolbrick

Thanks, guys. I was hoping you could give us more clarity in the quality of sales commentary you shared today. Is this an extension of an evergreen process or have you stepped away from new business specifically for the coming year? And if so, can you help us think about how that's embedded in the outlook?

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Sam Poser with Williams Trading. Please go ahead.

Sam Poser

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Sam Poser

And then, I mean just I mean, then we could assume that your tax rate in the probably in the first two quarters will be the highest because of the. I mean, that's just what it sounds like. Based on the way I think that's

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

first quarter, the way you're guiding, I think that's a fair assumption, but obviously as well.

Sam Poser

So. Yep. All right. Thank you very much. Thank you, Sam.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Bob Durbil with btig. Please go ahead.

Bob Durbil

Good morning, Reza. Congratulations and welcome. I guess the question for you is what are your first impressions as you settle in at Under Armour? And then I guess the second question I'd like to ask is just can you guys give some more color on the increased spend in marketing and sort of how your strategy is evolving there? Thanks.

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Laurent Vasilescue with BMP Bravis. Please go ahead.

William Dawson

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Paul Luiz with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Tracy Kogan

Kevin Plank (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

And we'll take our last question from Rick Patel with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Rick Patel

Reza Telghani (Chief Financial Officer)

I think it's good coverage. Thank you. Thanks very much.

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