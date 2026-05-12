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May 12, 2026 11:47 AM 32 min read

Nayax Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758629&tp_key=90f1d26fd7

Summary

Nayax Ltd reported a strong start to 2026 with a 32% revenue growth to $107 million, driven by 26% organic growth and a 13% adjusted EBITDA margin.

The company surpassed 1.5 million installed devices and expanded its customer base to 120,000, reinforcing its recurring revenue model.

Key growth areas include higher transaction value verticals like EV charging, with significant hardware demand and geographic expansion in Brazil.

Nayax Ltd continues to invest in strategic initiatives such as embedded banking and AI integration, aiming to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

The company maintains a solid balance sheet with cash equivalents of $306 million and reaffirms its 2026 financial guidance, expecting $510-$520 million in revenue and a 17% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone and welcome to Nayax Ltd's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants at present or in listen only mode following Management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Aaron Greenberg. Please go ahead Aaron.

Aaron Greenberg

Yair Nikhmad (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Raina Kumar (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Can you discuss your EV strategy and like the EV contribution in the quarter just given the rise in fuel prices? Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your lines are open for questions. Please stand by for one moment. Your line is open for questions. Please stand by. We're experiencing technical difficulties. Please remain on the line. We will resume momentarily. Okay, I see that everyone has a technicality, so I'll take it. Is it working? It sounds like we could hear you now. Please try again and see if I can hear you now. Can you hear me? Yes, I can hear you, Aaron. Yes.

Aaron Greenberg

Raina Kumar (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Josh Nichols with B. Riley Securities. Please Proceed with your question.

Josh Nichols (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. I mean great to see the processing margins. They're nearly 40% record for the company. Can you just give us a little bit more detail, walk us through like what's driving that expansion and how should we think about, you know, what the ceiling is for processing margins because they continue to go higher over the last few years by pretty significant amount.

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Nichols (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. And then just one follow up for me. Nice to see the ARPU growth accelerated from 11% year over year last quarter to 14%. We've talked about mix before. How much of that is being driven by like EV and amusement? And is there still room to continue to scale that up pretty significantly as those verticals become bigger over time?

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

Aaron Greenberg

Josh Nichols (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next questions are from the line of Chris Kennedy with William Blair. Please proceed with your questions.

Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to follow up on the pilot of Yellow. I know it's very early and we'll get additional information, but any initial learnings or kind of use cases that you're that are resonating with your customers?

Aaron Greenberg

Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Great, very clear. Thank you for that. And then just a quick update on Brazil. It sounds like you had a lot of momentum there. Can you just remind us of what the opportunity is in that market? Thanks for taking the questions.

Aaron Greenberg

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

And also to add Chris, is that this is a great example of an acquisition that we have done in the past that now translates into strong organic growth that we also showed in Q1.32% growth on the revenue, 26% organic revenue growth. So that's again another example of translation into our day to day and create the growth machine.

Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Understood, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next questions are from the line of Hans Leitner with Jefferies. Please proceed with your questions.

Hans Leitner (Equity Analyst)

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Sanjay Sakarani with kbw. Please receive with your question.

Yvonne Jay

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, this is Aaron. The pipeline has been great and we're seeing, you know, this is really in the last, especially the last 6 to 12 months I've been mentioning this last few quarters. But

Aaron Greenberg

Yvonne Jay

Okay, thank you for the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Chris Chang with ubs. Please receive your questions.

Chris Chang

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

Aaron Greenberg

Sagit Manor (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Chang

All right, Thanks a lot and appreciate it and look forward to catching up on the call back in the next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Yair for closing comments.

Yair Nikhmad (Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining us today and for your interest in Nayax Ltd. Q1 was a strong start to 2026. We grew our customers base at an accelerating pace and continue to compound profitability across the business. I want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication and our customers, partners and shareholders for your continuing trust. Thank you very much.

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