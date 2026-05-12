NeuroOne Medical Tech Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2821/53948
Summary
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp reported a 72% year-over-year increase in product revenue for its One RF brain ablation system, reaching $2.4 million in Q2 2026.
The company appointed David Wambeck as Chief Business Officer and announced a CFO transition plan with Chris Volker set to replace Ron McClurg by July 2026.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp regained NASDAQ compliance following a 1-for-6 reverse stock split and announced a new high net worth investor acquiring 7.4% of its common stock.
The company completed the Stage 2 ISO 13485 audit, paving the way for international distribution, and reported positive clinical outcomes for its 1 RF trigeminal nerve ablation system.
Looking ahead, the company expects continued expansion of its ablation systems and commercial availability of its drug delivery system in the second half of fiscal 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Ron McClure (Chief Financial Officer)
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Destiny
Hi, this is Destiny on for Jeff. Thank you for taking our questions. Can we start with the drug delivery timing and strategy? I know you mentioned that it would be available for partnering and clinical evaluation in second half of 2026. So I'm curious what's left on your end to do? And this is. I think this is the first time I've heard you mention working with a distributor. Can you just walk us through that and that strategy a bit?
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Destiny
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Destiny
Got it. Okay, thank you. And then lastly, I just wanted to ask on guidance, I know you gave top line of. I think it's 10.5 million for product revenue for 2026. I'm wondering if that outlook kind of remains the same. And I know it did not include anything for drug delivery or facial pain, so I'm wondering if you can give us any updates there.
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
It still remains the same, the guidance. And you're correct, it doesn't include anything from those areas. You know, I think by the time we get to commercialized drug delivery, it'll be late in our fiscal year. So I'm not expecting any major contributions from that area. And in terms of facial pain, it also really depends on how quickly we're able to finalize an agreement.
Destiny
Okay, perfect. Thank you so much for taking the questions. I appreciate it.
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Destiny.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jeremy Perlman with Maxim Group. Your line is live.
Jeremy Perlman (Equity Analyst)
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Perlman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then maybe again, these are some of the KPIs. I don't know if you have all this information because I know it's sold a lot of it through Zimmer. Can you quantify how many procedures this quarter were performed by repeat physicians versus let's say first time users so we can get some sense of how it's trending both within the current install base and then potentially new users? Thanks.
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we don't have that information from Zimmer.
Jeremy Perlman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. And then jumping to the trigeminal, is there, could you remind us. I'm not sure. This information might have slipped my head. Is there a CPT code that covers that procedure or is it being billed under an existing CPT code? Maybe. How should we look at the reimbursement landscape for the trigeminal?
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's, it is being billed under an existing code. I don't. In terms of what the code number is. I don't know that off the top of my head.
Jeremy Perlman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Understood. Okay. And then I think, I think that does it for, for us. Thank you for taking the questions and have a nice day.
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
You too, Jeremy.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Justin Walsh with Jones Trading. Your line is live.
Buick Tells
Good morning, this is Buick Tells on for Justin Walsh at Jones. Thank you for taking our questions. We are curious on how are you driving new physician adoption for your one RF system for facial pain?
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
I'm sorry, could you repeat the question? I just couldn't hear very clearly.
Buick Tells
How are you driving new physician adoption for your one or UP system for facial pain?
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Buick Tells
Okay, good. Thank you. And would you please expand on your timeline for your spinal cord stimulation percutaneous pedal program?
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Buick Tells
Thank you. Thank you so much for taking our questions again.
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. That appears to be the last question at this time, so I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Dave Rosa for any closing remarks.
Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. I would like to thank everyone again for attending the call and look forward to connecting with the investor community throughout the quarter. If we were unable to answer any of your questions today, please reach out to our IR firm, MZ Group, who would be more than happy to assist.
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