Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/717574163
Summary
BIOX reported a net loss of $10 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decline in revenue and gross profit, accompanied by increased financial expenses.
The company is undergoing a strategic transition, focusing on operational efficiency and exploring strategic arrangements, despite ongoing litigation related to secured notes.
Total revenues declined by 23% year-over-year to $39.4 million, with the seeds and integrated products segment seeing a 71% decline, while crop nutrition was the only segment posting growth.
The foreclosure of Profarm Group assets led to a non-cash impairment loss of $179 million, significantly impacting the company's balance sheet.
Management emphasized ongoing efforts to stabilize the business, preserve liquidity, and improve financial flexibility through disciplined execution and strategic reviews.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to BIOX Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial and operational results call. After today's prepared remarks we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star and the number one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Paula Cervanti, Head of Investor Relations. Paula, please go ahead.
Paula Cervanti
Federico Truco (Chief Executive Officer)
Jose Roque (General Counsel)
Federico Truco (Chief Executive Officer)
Ezequiel Seimer Maher
Federico Truco (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Kemp Dolliver
Thank you. Good morning. I did miss the first few minutes of the presentation, but I think you can go on to add some information on this. What are you doing with regard to collections? It looks like you've made some progress on reducing receivables, but it's hard to tell given the restatements where you stand currently on that initiative. Thank you.
Federico Truco (Chief Executive Officer)
Hi, Kem. Thanks for joining us today. It's good to hear you. I will pass that question over to Ezequiel, and first I'll. I'll say that we're emphasizing, obviously, reducing receivables and. And the. And. And advancing collections to prioritize liquidity and keep working capital discipline. But Ezekiel might be able to provide more color into this.
Ezequiel Seimer Maher
Oh, hi. Hi, Kemp. A pleasure. Two angles. First is we have been working on, let's say, giving alternatives to our customers to advance the receivables with some type of incentive. And on the other side, we have been working on new sales being done in lower sell period by giving some attractive to shorter terms that are more common to the industry.
Kemp Dolliver
Okay, what. What was operating cash flow for the quarter and then year to date?
Ezequiel Seimer Maher
We can provide that after. Yeah, we. We don't have the number. The exact number here, but we can provide that information on. On the analyst session with you.
Kemp Dolliver
Okay, thank you. That's all I have. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
As there are no further questions at this time, I will turn the call back to Federico Trucco for closing remarks.
Federico Truco (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you and thanks again, everyone, for joining. We remain available for any additional information that might be required and hope everyone has a great rest of the week.
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