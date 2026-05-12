Ampco-Pittsburgh Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207763/103ac768311

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $8 million in Q1 2026, a decrease from $8.8 million the previous year, attributed to ramp-up costs in Sweden and a weaker mix in the forged and cast engineered products segment.

The Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segment achieved record adjusted EBITDA and customer orders, with Q1 revenue up 17% year-over-year, driven by strong demand in the power generation market and the installation of new manufacturing equipment.

The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment saw sales of $70.8 million, slightly down from $72.3 million in Q1 2025, but expects stronger performance in the upcoming quarters due to recovering order books and market consolidation opportunities.

Backlog increased by 5% due to record order activity in the ALP segment, while the company maintains a liquidity position with $9.2 million cash on hand and $30.8 million undrawn credit availability.

Management expressed optimism for the remainder of 2026, with plans for debt reduction and capitalizing on market growth opportunities, particularly in the US infrastructure and reshoring initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kim Knox (Moderator)

Brett McBrayer (Chief Executive Officer)

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

David Anderson (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation)

OPERATOR

Bruce Galloway

David Anderson (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation)

Hi Bruce, it's Dave. I can address your first question on the Orders and it's a little bit of comparing two different things. Order books certainly up for the quarter. And in what we just presented, we were comparing sequentially to the fourth quarter. The press releases we had earlier in the year were comparing to prior year at the same time. So a little apples and oranges there, but all positive, all going in a good direction. Okay, great.

Bruce Galloway

And your question on adjusted ebitda, Bruce? Yeah, yeah. You said you had a lot of adjustments, you know, ramping up, Sweden moving, you know, stuff to the, you know, out of uk, you know, the defined pension plan, you know, how much of the extraordinary expenses were there, that. And what does that translate to? Non recurring. As far as EBITDA goes,

David Anderson (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation)

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

Bruce Galloway

Okay. Also, are you getting any tariff money back?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

Well, if we do, it'll go right back to our customers. Everything that every tariff that we had to pay, we had a line item that went to them, so. But yes, we should. And that's a positive too because the new, the way that the tariffs are going forward, we'll probABLy pay about half as much as we would have paid, which is just Better for borrowing and our ABL.

Bruce Galloway

Okay, how much business were you doing in the UK and how much of that total amount switched over to Sweden?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

We were doing at the end of last year, probably 30 million or so annualized in 2025. And half of that or so would go to Sweden. Half to two thirds.

Bruce Galloway

OPERATOR

The next question we have come from John Baer of Ascend Wealth Advisors.

John Baer

Good morning, all. Good morning, John. Glad you can hear me. A couple of questions here. Number one, now that seem to have hit an inflection point. What are your thoughts on debt reduction overall? That's question one. And then I've got a couple of additionals that I'd like to ask.

David Anderson (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation)

Hi, John, it's Dave. I can answer that one. On debt reduction, that is one of our primary focuses as we move towards generating positive cash flow this year. We do expect debt reduction to occur as we go through this year. That's certainly one of our focuses, is improving the balance sheet.

John Baer

On that regard, how much can you quantify or do you have a ballpark range of what you think you might be able to accomplish on that? Based on your order trends overall, I

David Anderson (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation)

would think reasonable is 8 to 10 million or something in the balance of this year.

John Baer

Okay. And is there any potential for any kind of refinancing that might lower your overall interest costs or are you pretty well settled in with that?

David Anderson (Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation)

We're pretty well settled, but we always evaluate if there's a better option somewhere. But I don't really expect that right now.

John Baer

And then outside of the air and liquid products Navy activity and so forth, what are you seeing domestically with, you know, other aspects of the business? I know you did mention there was kind of a flattish situation with forged because of tariffs and some of the other uncertainties, but. And you have indicated that you see more positive in the back half of 26?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

John Baer

And is that basically just kind of wait there, wait and see, with all the uncertainties that are out there economically, perhaps, And inventory has kind of been depleted. So you are entering a more, Rob, hopefully a more robust ordering cycle and usage. In other words, are the steel company's activities picking up. Is that your sense that they're picking up enough that they feel more comfortable in ordering, say, larger needs?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

John Baer

And do you think there's some reshoring activity that's helping boost demand?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

Well, in the US Definitely, demand's much better on the infrastructure data centers. You know, Dave mentioned the pharmaceutical sites that are being built. All that is, you know, uses steel.

John Baer

Okay, very good. Last question. And you mentioned in the prepared remarks there about two competitors exiting the market. Is that due to a softening of demand overall for them, or they just not have the volumes that could justify remaining in that market and how easy. Or maybe that's not the right word. How likely is it that you'll be able to pick up the market share that is being left behind by their exiting the market?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

John Baer

Very good. Thank you for taking the questions.

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

Yeah, thank you. Yep.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you'd like to participate in today's Q and A, please press Star then one on a touch tone phone. The next question we have will come from Justin Bergner of Gabelli Funds.

Justin Bergner

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. The question about the exits of the competitors was just answered, but I had one more question. Any benefit from the revised section 232 tariffs that's material for your business?

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

Justin Bergner

Okay, thank you.

Sam Lyon (President of Union Electric Steel Corporation)

Thank you, Justin.

OPERATOR

And as a final reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star then one at this time. We'll just pause momentarily. Well, it appears that we have no further questions at this time. This concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Brett McBrayer for any closing remarks.

Brett McBrayer (Chief Executive Officer)