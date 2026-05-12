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May 12, 2026 11:42 AM 39 min read

Full Transcript: Kopin Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762648&tp_key=6f37aab433

Summary

Kopin Corp reported Q1 2026 revenues of $10.6 million, slightly up from $10.5 million YoY, driven by non-product revenue from government awards, despite a decline in product revenues.

The company announced a strategic collaboration with Fabric AI to develop Neural IO technology, which aims to enhance data center efficiency by replacing copper interconnections with micro LED-based optical transceivers.

The defense order book grew significantly with new contracts and expansions, including a $21.5 million thermal imaging contract and entry into the FPV drone market with the Sentinel product.

Kopin Corp is bringing OLED microdisplay manufacturing in-house to meet U.S. defense demand, leveraging existing facilities to enhance cost efficiency and production control.

The company reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $52 million to $60 million, citing strong order momentum and strategic investments in micro LED and OLED technologies.

Full Transcript

Operator (Moderator)

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Mans (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator (Moderator)

Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Michael, just a clarification on the guidance. I know you reiterated the full year outlook. Does that include the fabric AI order?

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Schmidt (Equity Analyst)

Thanks a lot, guys.

Operator (Moderator)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of John Siegman from Stifel. Please go ahead.

John Siegman (Equity Analyst)

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

John Siegman (Equity Analyst)

And then on the capex, excited to see you deploying some of that. Your comments. You're confident that you have the capacity to support that? Can you talk a little bit about just what we can expect this year in terms of total capex and any kind of timing for these investments?

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

John Siegman (Equity Analyst)

Very efficient. Thank you for the time.

Operator (Moderator)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Christian Schwab from Craig Hallam Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst)

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst)

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for that clarity. I'll let somebody else ask some Questions?

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Christian.

Operator (Moderator)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Josh Sullivan from Jones Trading. Please go ahead.

Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Just a follow up on the commercial interconnect opportunity here. What do you see as the big gating factors for large scale adoption or what are we going to see publicly over the next 12 to 18 months?

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

And then just one last one on the retrofit opportunity.

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for the time.

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Great question.

Operator (Moderator)

Thank you. Participants, if you wish to ask a question, please press star and 1. We take the next question from the line of Austin Mohler from canaccod Genuity. Please go ahead.

Austin Mohler (Equity Analyst)

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Austin Mohler (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and if I shift over to talk about Sentinel fpv, if we think about the opportunity within like drone dominance, the 54.6 billion for drone autonomous working group and then US domestic headsets for like commercial drone applications, are there any drones that the headsets would not be compatible with, like fiber optic drones versus ones that are wireless and use computer vision?

Michael Murray (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator (Moderator)

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