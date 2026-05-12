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May 12, 2026 11:40 AM 49 min read

Full Transcript: Madison Air Solutions Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/EdQ7L5B3RX5

Summary

Madison Air Solutions Corp reported a successful first quarter as a public company with net sales of $924 million, representing a 13% year-over-year increase, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% with margins expanding by 70 basis points.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on high-value air quality solutions across commercial and residential markets, with strong growth in the data center and healthier air systems sectors.

Guidance for 2026 includes expected net sales of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion, representing mid to high single-digit growth, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.02 to $1.065 billion, with a focus on sustaining growth momentum and leveraging a decentralized operating model.

Madison Air Solutions Corp achieved a record backlog of $2.5 billion, up 116% year-over-year, and emphasized the potential for continued growth in aftermarket services and strategic M&A.

Management reiterated commitment to reducing net leverage to below 2.5 times within the next 12 months, following a successful IPO that reduced debt and positioned the company for future investments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Madisonair first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Steve Lotoufo, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Lotoufo (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

And with that, I'll turn it over to JJ to walk through our first quarter financial performance and the outlook.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Jill and good morning everyone. I'm excited to be here with you today on our first earnings call as a public company. It's been an energizing and rewarding journey to get here. And for those of you ramping on Madison Air, I've been with the company since early 2021. Prior to joining, I held several Executive Finance roles at ge, most recently serving as the Senior Director of Investor Relations at Madison Air.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

We're focused on building credibility and transparency with our new public market stakeholders. With that, Please turn to Slide 11. On a pro forma basis, net sales were up 13% and adjusted EBITDA grew 16%. With adjusted EBITDA margins expanding 70 basis points.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

All three demonstrate the power of consistent execution pro forma net sales grew 13% year over year to $924 million with strong volume growth and price realization in the commercial segment as well as demand for healthy air systems and price realization in the residential segment.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

That top line growth along with productivity gains and disciplined cost management Translated into forma 16% adjusted EBITDA growth with margins increasing by approximately 70 basis points to 25.3% despite ongoing growth investments in the business. Because of the organizational transactions associated with our April Layer a April ipo, the share count for the first quarter EPS is not comparable to what we expect for the remainder of the year.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

To that end, we're reporting our adjusted net income figure here, which was $93 million in the quarter and represents 36% pro forma growth year on year driven by revenue and pre tax earnings growth mentioned above. On cash, we generated $50 million of recorded free cash flow in the quarter which represents free cash flow conversion of 117%.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

Backlog increased 124% on a combined company basis, providing good visibility solid future revenue momentum. Strong customer demand drove 24% year over year reported net sales growth or 18% growth on a combined company basis to $610 million, which is driven by a combination of volume, pricing and favorable mix. This is partially particularly applicable in higher value applications.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Dean Dre (Equity Analyst)

Good morning everyone and congrats to the entire team on the public company launch. Thank you. Dean Good morning.

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Julian Mitchell at Barclays. Please go ahead.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Scott Davis at Melius Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning everybody. I'm Jill and jj. Good morning, Scott.

OPERATOR

Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Joe Richie at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Joe Richie

Hey, good morning Jill and JJ And I echo my congratulations as well.

OPERATOR

Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Jeff Sprague at Vertical Research. Please go ahead.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from Tim Wohls at Baird.

Tim Wohls (Equity Analyst)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Steve Volkman at Jefferies.

Steve Volkman (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Jill. I think actually maybe both you and JJ mentioned the services opportunity. Can you just sort of talk about how you view that evolving over the medium term? Where can that go for you and how do you prosecute that? Thanks.

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The Next question comes from Andrew Cattlewit at Citi.

Natalia

Hi, good morning. This is Natalia. On behalf of Amy Kapowitz, congrats on the IPO in the quarter as well.

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Ryan Merkel at William Blair. Please go ahead.

Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst)

Hey everyone, nice job this quarter. I wanted to ask about the commercial air handling business you mentioned in the release. It was down a little bit, just

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

the next question comes from Nathan Jones at Stifel.

Nathan Jones

Jill Wein (President and Chief Executive Officer)

JJ Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Zachary Shechtman at Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Zachary Shechtman

Hey guys, congrats on your first print as a public company and thanks for taking my question. Thank you. Good morning. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Steve Lotoufo (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Great. Thank you again. And thank you, everyone, for your time and continued interest in Madison Air. Additional information from today's call is available on our [email protected] we look forward to updating you on our progress in the next quarter. Thank you again.

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