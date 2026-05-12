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May 12, 2026 11:40 AM 49 min read

Full Transcript: BETA Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/560222944

Summary

BETA Technologies Inc reported $10.1 million in Q1 revenue, a 6% year-over-year increase, exceeding the guidance range of $7 to $10 million.

The company expanded its aircraft backlog by $375 million, bringing the total to $3.9 billion, with 991 aircraft in firm and option orders.

BETA Technologies Inc has been selected for seven out of eight FAA EVTOL Integration Pilot Program projects, accelerating commercialization efforts by over a year.

The company updated its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect a $50 million investment in the EIPP program, resulting in a new range of negative $355 million to negative $445 million.

BETA Technologies Inc continues to make progress in certification programs, although delays in FAA negotiations on testing procedures are expected.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to BETA Technologies Inc First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating results. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. I will now hand the call over to Devin Rothman, Head of Investor Relations. Please Go ahead.

Devin Rothman (Head of Investor Relations)

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Christine Leweg (Equity Analyst)

Hey good morning. Kyle Herman and Devin. Kyle, thank you for your Transparency on the H500A engine certification timeline on the endurance and containment testing that you called out in your prepared remarks. Can you provide more color on what the issue is, what's technical versus administrative and how you think this could be resolved?

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Christine Leweg (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Kyle. I guess it's very encouraging to hear that it's hard to start a fire in an electric motor. Seems like a good problem to have. And as a follow up, you know, you touched on this with your GE partnership. Can you expand more about what that partnership is now and how are you working together? Any more details you could provide? Thank you.

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks for the color. Your next question comes from the line of Andreas shepherd with Cantor Fitzgerald. Andreas, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andreas Shepherd (Equity Analyst)

Kristen Costello (Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs)

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

Andreas Shepherd (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

Kristen Costello (Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs)

Andreas Shepherd (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you so much, everyone. Really appreciate all that. Great color. Congrats again, all the progress. We'll pass it on. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Andreas, your next question comes from the line of Ron Epstein with Bank of America. Ron, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then, and then you made some comments about the, the VTOL aircraft. So that that 6% energy you saved doing vertical, does that just convert right to more range and forward flight?

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, yeah. And have you said yet what you expect the range of ETOL to be?

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Maybe one quick question for Herman. In the quarter, the service revenue outpaced product. Can you give us a little color on that?

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. So we had a program with a partner that we recognized this month. And if you go back and look, it was similar to, to last year as well. We've seen that. So right now our, our service revenue is, is higher. We expect that to transition to product revenue when we get into the future. Programs like GD as an example.

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Billy Healy with Jefferies. Billy, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Billy Healy (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking the questions. I'm on for Sheila today. Can you just speak about the potential revenue and margin profile, defense business with the GD contract and how the GE partnership on MV250 could scale over time?

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think when you think about military, you should model that business with a higher gross profit margin because we will be investing in R and D to get that off the ground. We will have the ability to recoup some of the margin later in the future. So the margins with military will tend to be a little bit harder, higher than the, than the commercial aircraft because of that R and D mix.

Billy Healy (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. And then just following up on R and D, you know, stepping up to 92 million in the quarter. How much of this is driven by certifications versus EIPP versus the turbo generator with ge and what should we expect going forward?

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, so inside of the quarter, less about EIPP and more about certification. The programs like MV250 investing behind that, the VTOL. And then of course we're spending a lot of time and energy right now with the, with the motor certification and also the Cetol certification.

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Billy Healy (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Godden with Citigroup. John, your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Godden (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Herman Cudo (Chief Financial Officer)

John Godden (Equity Analyst)

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

John Godden (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Kyle Clark for closing remarks.

Kyle Clark (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

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