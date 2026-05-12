Natural Gas Services Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Thank you Luke and good morning everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call the company will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal security laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees or future performance and that the actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company can give no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Natural Gas Services Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in yesterday's earnings press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026 and our Form 8-Ks. These documents can be found in the Investors section of our website located at www.ngsgi.com.. should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. In addition, our discussion today will reference certain non GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross Margin among others. For reconciliation of these non GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, please see yesterday's earnings release. I will now turn the call over to Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer.

Thank you Anna and good morning everyone. Joining me today is Ian Eckert, our Chief Financial Officer. To begin, I want to thank the entire NGS team for another outstanding quarter. The results we are reporting today are a direct reflection of the commitment and execution of our employees across the organization. I especially want to thank and recognize our field personnel whose focus on reliability, responsiveness and customer service continues to differentiate NGS in the market. NGS delivered an exceptional start to 2026, highlighted by record performance for a number of key metrics including quarterly rental revenue, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and horsepower utilization. In addition, subsequent to quarter end, we announced an increase to our dividend payable in the second quarter from $0.11 to $0.15 per share, representing a 36% increase. The increase in our dividend combined with the increase to our full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects both the strong start to the year and our favorable outlook for the balance of 2026. Importantly, we continue to execute operationally, expand and optimize our fleet and return capital to shareholders while maintaining substantial flexibility to continue funding growth opportunities. Turning to first quarter operating performance, rented horsepower ended the quarter at approximately 575,000 horsepower, representing growth of 17% compared to the prior year. Quarter horsepower utilization reached 86.9%, establishing another company record. Rental revenue totaled 47.1 million during the quarter, increasing 21% year over year and representing another quarter. Quarterly record for NGS. Adjusted EBITDA totaled 24.3 million compared to 19.33 million in the first quarter of 2025, also establishing a new quarterly record. Our strong performance continues to be driven by several factors including large horsepower fleet additions, high utilization levels, pricing discipline, and the ongoing mix shift towards larger horsepower compression assets. Turning to the broader market environment, our view of industry fundamentals remains constructive. Recent customer commentary and activity levels indicate improving sentiment around oil production growth, while ongoing midstream infrastructure buildout to support increasing natural gas production should continue driving incremental compression demand. At the same time, lead times for new compression equipment continue to constrain available industry supply. These conditions support high utilization levels for existing fleets, continued pricing discipline, and longer duration customer commitments. Additionally, the current geopolitical environment continues to reinforce the strategic importance of US Energy production and infrastructure, which we believe creates a favorable backdrop for domestic compression providers. While the ultimate impact of commodity prices and geopolitical developments on customer activity remains uncertain, compression demand fundamentally remains tied to production volumes, reliability requirements and throughput needs across the energy value chain. We are also beginning to see more meaningful inflationary pressure emerge across portions of the supply chain, driven in part by geopolitical developments and broader supply chain dynamics. Labor markets across the oilfield services industry remain tight and we continue to expect wage pressure as overall U.S. oil and gas activity remains strong. We expect these inflationary pressures to continue and potentially accelerate during the balance of the year. Even with those considerations, our overall view is positive. Industry fundamentals remain strong, compression supply remains tight and the pricing environment continues to be constructive. Within this environment, we believe NGS remains very well positioned given the quality of our fleet, our service performance, customer relationships and balance sheet flexibility. I'll move next to the specific growth and value drivers supporting the performance of NGS First Fleet Optimization. Rental revenue per horsepower per month increased to $27.51 during the quarter, improving 2.5% sequentially and 2% compared to the prior year. Quarter horsepower utilization reached 86.9% reflecting both strong market demand and the quality and reliability of our fleet. Second is asset utilization. During the first quarter the company received $12.3 million associated with our long standing tax refund claims and related interest. Considering this is approximately $1 per share of cash, we are pleased to collect this and look forward to receiving the small amount remaining in the near future. We also continue to pursue monetization opportunities associated with non core real estate assets. At quarter end, two real estate assets were classified as held for sale on the balance sheet. These are the Midland Office Building and the Midland Fabrication Facility. Monetizing these non cash assets is consistent with our continued efforts to optimize capital allocation. Third Fleet Expansion during the first quarter we added approximately 17,000 horsepower to the fleet. All of those additions are large horsepower units under long term contract and the majority were electric motor drive equipment. These deployments reinforce our continued focus on higher return longer duration compression applications and we remain committed to deploying at least 50,000 horsepower during 2026. Finally, strategic and accretive M and A remains an area of focus. Our balance sheet and liquidity position continue to provide substantial flexibility to act opportunistically where attractive opportunities arise. As always, our approach remains disciplined. We are focused on transactions where we believe NGS can create value through operating synergies, fleet optimization opportunities and customer relationship expansion. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ian to walk through our financial results and balance sheet in more detail.

Thank you Justin and good morning everyone. As Justin highlighted, the first quarter reflected strong execution across the business. Our financial results were driven by recently deployed large horsepower units, strong utilization and continued pricing discipline. Rental revenue was a record $47.1 million, up $8.2 million or 21.1% in the first quarter of 2025. Total revenue was $48.5 million, up $7.1 million or approximately 17% or from the prior year quarter. The difference between rental revenue and total revenue growth reflects part sales and services which are not core to our operating model. In addition, the first quarter of 2025 included elevated part sales, associated with the liquidation of inventory. As we wound down our Midland Fabrication operations, we continue to view rental revenue growth as the primary indicator of the underlying performance and scalability of the business. Similarly, we delivered another record in adjusted gross margin as the business benefited from a larger contracted fleet, favorable mix shift toward large horsepower equipment and operating leverage. Rental adjusted gross margin was $30 million, up $6 million or 24.7% year over year. Rental adjusted gross margin percentage was 63.7%, up approximately 180 basis points from the prior year quarter. Importantly, our first quarter margin performance demonstrates the underlying economics of the fleet following the discrete physical inventory adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. That said, we do not necessarily view the first quarter margin percentage as a new run rate for the balance of the year. The first quarter was exceptionally strong operationally with very few setbacks across the business. While that level of execution is a credit to our field service team, it is uncommon to have a quarter where almost every metric went in our favor and we do not assume that cadence will repeat consistently throughout the year. In addition, over the last two years the first quarter has been seasonally stronger than subsequent quarters and we expect inflationary pressure associated with recent geopolitical developments to begin impacting the big business in the second quarter. Even with those considerations, we remain confident in strong full year margin performance driven by large horsepower deployments, operating leverage and continued cost discipline. Moving on to SGA expense, it was $66.5 million or 13.4% of total revenue. The increase compared to the prior year quarter reflects the continued scaling of the organization to support a large fleet and ongoing investments in people, systems and process improvement over time. We target SGA in the range of 13 to 14% of revenue, which we believe supports our growth while preserving operating leverage. Lastly, for the income statement, net income was $6.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to $4.9 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, representing another record for NGS moving to the balance sheet and cash flow accounts receivable increased during the first quarter and DSO was above the level we expect from the business as a result of a few discrete collection and process related items. Importantly, we identified the issues during the quarter, reinforced internal expectations and have already seen meaningful improvement. In April, cash on hand of $2.3 million and $2.4 million of the prepaid assets were primarily timing related. The prepaid asset was tied to a prepayment for a fleet asset bid that was refunded in early April and the cash balances are expected to normalize. Consistent with our practice of using available cash to reduce revolver borrowings, assets held for sale increased during the quarter to reflect the former headquarters property and the Midland Fabrication facility. Consistent with our continued efforts to monetize non core real estate, we also retired 17,700 horsepower representing 134 idle small and medium horsepower units during the first quarter. This action reduced idle assets, improved fleet mix and reinforced our focus on higher return large horsepower opportunities. First quarter capital expenditures totaled $15.2 million, including $12.3 million of growth capital expenditures and $3 million of maintenance capital expenditures. Based on our contracted deployment schedule, current and planned build activity and customer demand, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our full year growth capital guidance and the associated horsepower additions. We ended the quarter with 226 million outstanding on the credit facility and available borrowing capacity of 174 million. Our leverage at quarter end was 2.33 times which remained the lowest of the public comparable set, and we continue to maintain significant flexibility to invest in growth and drive value for shareholders. During the quarter we made 1.4 million of dividend payments at $0.11 per share. That will increase materially in the second quarter with the announcement that we will increase the dividend to $0.15 per share, reinforcing our confidence in cash generation and the long term outlook of the business. In summary, the first quarter was a strong financial quarter with record rental revenue record adjusted ebitda, strong margins and healthy liquidity. Company's balance sheet and liquidity position provide flexibility to fund organic fleet expansion, evaluate strategic and accretive M and A opportunities and continue returning capital to shareholders. With that, I'll turn the call back to Justin to Discuss our updated 2026 guidance and closing comments.

Thank you Ian. Based on our strong first quarter performance, high utilization, contracted fleet additions and current visibility into the remainder of the year, we are increasing our full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to 92.5 million to 97.5 million compared to our prior range of 90.5 million to 95.5 million. The updated midpoint represents a meaningful increase, particularly after only 1/4 of the year. At the same time, we are maintaining our previously issued full year capital expenditure guidance. Growth CAPEX is expected to remain in the range of 55 to 70 million, reflecting our planned deployment schedule for contracted larger horsepower units and continued customer demand. Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to remain in the range of 15 to 18 million. I also want to briefly address our upcoming shareholder meeting which is scheduled for June 10th. Related Proxy Materials were distributed several weeks ago. There are two voting items in particular that I want to highlight. First, we are asking shareholders to approve a proposed reincorporation of the company from Colorado to the great State of Texas. As outlined in the proxy materials, the primary driver of the proposed reincorporation is to implement more, shareholder friendly governance provisions within our governing documents. Most notably, the proposal would facilitate the destaggering of the Board, which we believe better aligns the company with shareholder interests and broader market expectations. This proactive initiative reflects the Board's commitment to strong governance and alignment with our shareholders. The second item in the proxy relates to our Board of Directors. As previously communicated, Steve Taylor will retire from the Board at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Steve has served NGS shareholders for more than two decades and has played an instrumental role in the growth and success of this company. On a personal level, Steve was also an invaluable advisor and resource to me during my transition into the CEO role. On behalf of myself, our board and all NGS shareholders, I to want. I want to sincerely thank Steve for his many contributions to the company over the years. We are also pleased to nominate John Jackson to the Board. John is a highly experienced rental compression operator with a strong track record of operational industry success. While no one can truly replace Steve, we are excited about the perspective, industry knowledge and experience John will bring to the Board going forward. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders on these important items. In closing, the first quarter represented an excellent start to 2026 for NGS. We delivered record rental revenue and record adjusted EBITDA while continuing to improve the quality and mix of our fleet through large horsepower additions and retirement of idle, small and medium horsepower assets. We also increased our quarterly dividend by 36% and increased our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance. Market fundamentals remain constructive, supported by tight equipment supply, high utilization levels and strong customer demand for reliable compression infrastructure. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to continue delivering strong operational performance, growing cash flow and creating long term value for shareholders. Luke, we're now ready to open the call for questions.

Hey, good morning everyone and congrats on a solid set of results. Justin, it seems like maybe I want to start with lead times. Your competitors that primarily source engines, at least, gas engines from Caterpillar have talked about lead times that are now between 150 and 180 weeks. If I add up what's been said so far this season, obviously you're not sourcing engines from Caterpillar. You guys talked about electric motor drive and obviously Waukesha. So I'm curious what you're seeing on lead times and if they're materially shorter, is that an opportunity as you go into 27, 28, to maybe fill some customer demand gaps that can't be filled by Caterpillar?

I think the quick answer. Good morning, Jim. Thanks for joining. The quick answer to your question is yes, it does provide an opportunity. As we look across sourcing different components for the units and then having them fabricated, lead times have extended out, some of the long lead times that have been cited publicly are for particular components, particular engines from one of the engine manufacturers. And those are materially longer really, than any of the other components. At least we're seeing. It's not to say that the lead times have not extended over the past several quarters. They have, but nothing to the degree that has for that particular engine. And as we look across our fleet and our growth opportunities, that is a much smaller percentage of our growth and existing fleet. And so I think we do have some opportunities there, even in the current environment to pull in growth earlier. That's very helpful.

And then just kind of circling around to margins and cost inflation. There's been a lot of discussion around higher oil prices driving, as you mentioned, return of activity, which changes, the labor component and lube oil and fuel prices. How do you think about, given how tight the market is, how do you think about your ability to eventually pass on higher costs? And what's the lag time just trying to think about how margins progress through the quarter or through the, rest of the year, Recognizing what Ian said, that 63.7 is not necessarily the new benchmark to start with. So just love some thoughts there.

Sure. And so as you look at our fleet, we have units that are coming off of term really on a rolling basis throughout the year. And so as you look at where our pricing has been from the public, there have been modest increases, certainly relative to prior years where there was pretty significant pricing inflation. Going forward, I think it's a little hard to predict exactly the magnitude of it, but I think everyone is feeling to some extent already and will probably, or may is maybe a better word, may see even a higher level. And that's something that we're actively going to have discussions with customers in a way that is appropriate for our shareholders while also understanding our customer relationships. And so I think there's still, as what I've said in past quarters, an upward bias to pricing. And depending on where inflation comes out over the coming quarters there may be slightly higher than an upward bias.

Well, I think when we started the dividend off several quarters ago, we were intentional in telling our shareholders that this was a, you know, a modest first step that we would look to increase over time without commitments about exactly what that rate would be. You know, this increase of, you know, 36% from $0.11 per share quarterly to $0.15 is a material increase on the quarterly basis. As we look at the. And a modest increase as we think about it from really a capital allocation perspective, meaning percentage of ebitda. From that perspective, it's a relatively modest increase and doesn't in any way you know, change our ability to fund any of the particular growth initiatives, whether, you know, acquisition of new units or M and A opportunities. And so it's really kind of starting to move more towards that capital allocation model that I would think of as self sustaining. Obviously, we've grown at pretty significant rates over the past several years and over time we'll start to move to that more framework of, you know, a certain percentage of capital is going to the different elements, whether growth MA or return of capital to shareholders. So it's really a step in that direction.

I don't think we're going to quantify that at this point. You can look at the unutilized fleet and say that with what we've done over the past several quarters, there certainly is incremental opportunity there in different portions of the fleet which are almost entirely in the small and the medium horsepower. And we think there are opportunities to increase the utilization of the existing idle fleet. It's not a specific number we're going to set a target on at this point.

Thanks, good morning. Obviously some significant commodity price changes since your last call. Maybe you could just walk around the different basins what you're seeing and how conversations have changed over the last couple of months. Obviously you're heavily concentrated in the Permian, but maybe just talk through what you're seeing across the lower 48 would be helpful to start. As you mentioned, we are heavily weighted to the Permian, so I'll start there. And if you went back to previous quarters, we've described this, I think even with lower oil prices at that point we were still seeing significant new quote activity and we're contracting a significant number of new units in terms of horsepower and the rise in oil prices I would say have only accelerated and increased that amount of activity on the upstream side. As we look at other basins where we've been growing and these are lower percentage or lower dollars, although still high percentages, we're seeing strong interest for equipment in what I call generate kind of, you know, South Texas Eagle Ford Basin. And then another area for us is up in the Marcellus Utica where we've seen very nice gross over the last several years. And then, you know, on the midstream side just a lot in kind of Texas generally with for us kind of a focus at this point in the Permian where we're seeing a lot of activity. And then what are you seeing today with respect to contract terms being extended? I think in your deck it highlights average term was around 2.4 years. I would think there's a greater sense of urgency from the customer base today. So as you as you think about where you sit today and what you're able

to throughout this year and you cut out for a second there. So I'll just on times, you know, the length of term and the 2.4 years clear, that's just the weighted average of the existing fleet on the you know, if we're looking to put new equipment out, those are depending on the model kind of size of the equipment, but you're typically in the three to five year range. And then in terms of recontracting or putting on term, existing fleet that's out there that's typically starting at the low end kind of a year up to several years. And we're seeing that getting pushed out, at least some requests from customers looking to push that out. And then just becomes a a little bit of a question for us of how do we view price versus term. And that really comes down to customer by customer and unit by unit kind of decision. Thanks. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

Yeah. Selman, good morning. So when we think about cost pressures, as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, we're very much focused on parts, lubes and oils and labor. Given the geopolitical environment today, we expect to see inflationary increases in lube oil, especially heading into the second quarter. And that's what's really going to be driving inflation over the next few quarters in comparison to the performance that we saw in the first quarter. Just remind me, do you have some inflation built in that over time you get it back? The quick answer depends on the contract, but we are increasingly adding those in and have been over the last several years. And just to hit on part of your question there, Salman, of saying that they peaked, it's really more one didn't really say that, but I understand what your question is asking. You know, we had a series of as we look across the different primary drivers of cost in the first quarter we had a really good margin and we think, you know, over some period of time we will hit margins like that. But it certainly, as we look at the operational metrics say that was one where everything went the right direction. That happens occasionally, doesn't happen every quarter. And we don't expect it to happen every quarter but it does show as you look kind of a trend over several years where the margins in this business are going and kind of sets a new high bar for us to strive for on a quarterly basis with the kind of view of we think there's going to be more inflation in the second half of the year. See what happens. Got it. All right, I'll leave it there. Thanks so much. Thank you.

So I would say the going to the competitive landscape I've talked in, certainly there are a number of very strong competitors out there. Several of them are public. There are a couple of strong private competitors as well. But the competitive landscape I look at it generally is relatively stable. If we look at what our performance has been at least judging versus what's publicly available. We've been taking market share for the three years where we have full results being 23 to 25. We are going to do that again in 2026 and based on the amount of customer activity and performance that we've had, I expect that we'll do that, continue to do that in the future. The CapEx side is, you know, what will drive that is looking at what we're able to do in terms of securing new business at above what we're targeting from our return on invested capital perspective and then looking at the balance sheet to make sure that we retain flexibility to grow beyond just the organic side. And that's something that we're looking at on a consistent basis. So I think we will continue to grow at rates that are outsized relative to our competitors and we want to make sure we're flexible to act opportunistically on the MA side.