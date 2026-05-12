Natural Gas Services Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcmzx5ms/
Summary
Natural Gas Services Group Inc reported record quarterly rental revenue, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and horsepower utilization, marking a strong start to 2026.
The company announced a 36% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in cash generation and a positive outlook for the year.
Rental revenue increased by 21% year-over-year, driven by large horsepower fleet additions, high utilization levels, and pricing discipline.
Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2026 was increased, indicating strong performance expectations despite potential inflationary pressures.
Operational highlights included the addition of approximately 17,000 horsepower to the fleet, emphasizing a focus on higher return, longer-duration compression applications.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Quarter 1 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Operator assistance is available at any time during this conference by pressing 0#. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Anna Delgado. Please begin.
Anna Delgado
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Eckert (Chief Financial Officer)
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will conduct a question and answer session. If you would like to state a question, please go ahead and press 7 pound on your phone now and you'll be placed in the queue. In the order received. You can press 7 pound again to remove yourself from the queue. We are now ready to begin. Our first question comes from Jim Rolison. Draymond James, go ahead please.
Jim Rolison
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Rolison
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Appreciate the thoughts, Justin. Thank you. Thank you, Jim. Appreciate you joining. Thank you very much. Our next question comes from Nate Pendleton with the Texas Capital.
Nate Pendleton
Morning, Justin and Ian and congrats on great quarter. With regard to the. Sure. With regard to the sizable increase in the dividend you just announced, can you talk about how you view the uses of cash from here between increasing shareholder returns, investing more in organic opportunities, and potentially improving the balance sheet further for M and A opportunity down the line?
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
Nate Pendleton
Got it. Thanks for that detail. And then if I may, kind of thinking about the fleet retirements and some of the opportunity that remains within your underutilized fleet today, can you quantify the potential opportunity that you see in upgrading some of the underground utilized assets today that could then be put to work?
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
Nate Pendleton
Understood. Thank you, Justin.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Josh Jain with Daniel Energy Partners,
Josh Jain
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Our next question comes from Salman Akhil with Stifel.
Salman Akhil
Thank you. Good morning. I think when you guys were making your comments around working capital, you mentioned a refund for a fleet bed. And I'm curious, did another large public player get that? And then are you seeing other opportunities to do, I presume, sale leasebacks?
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
So we are looking to acquire new equipment in a variety of different ways. That was one of those that we did not get, you know, the others that we have and we're obviously contracting a lot of new equipment. And I'm sorry, Salman, what was your, what was your second question? Second part of your question?
Salman Akhil
Well, are you engaged in other, I guess, sort of sale leasebacks? I presume it was a sale leaseback transaction. And then did we see another large player get that?
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
No, no, no, no, no. It wasn't actually related to a sale leaseback.
Salman Akhil
Okay. Okay, Never mind then. Okay. So just going back to gross margins, I don't quite think you said gross margins peaked for the year in so many words, but I think you said that. So can you talk about where you're seeing the most pressures and in particular thinking about lube oil and just how that's filtering through and how you're going to get that back over time?
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And again everyone, if you have a question, please go ahead and press 7 pound. Our next question comes from Rob Brown with Lake Street Capital Markets. Go ahead please.
Rob Brown
Good morning Justin and Ian. Just wanted to to sort of follow up on the competitive environment and some of the dynamics with higher oil ability to gain share, I guess. When do you sort of reevaluate your capex needs and what will it kind of take to increase the growth rate there?
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Brown
Okay, got it. And then on the kind of the margin discussion, I know this quarter was elevated but, but could you give us a sense of where the kind of the sustainable margin level is with the high horsepower shift? I know it's gone up over the last few years, but is it sort of plateauing on a kind of normalized basis or should it continue to expand?
Ian Eckert (Chief Financial Officer)
Rob, you know we're not going to give any forward guidance on margin. But what you should expect, as our mix continues to skew toward larger horsepower over the course of time, that margin will gradually creep up.
OPERATOR
Okay, perfect. Thank you. I'll turn it over. Thank you, Rob. Thank you very much. And I don't see any other questions.
Justin Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Rob. Excuse me. Thank you, Luke. And thank you all for your questions and continued interest in NGS. We sincerely appreciate your support and look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.
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