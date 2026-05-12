Integra Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/227670078

Summary

Integra Resources reported a strong financial position with $105.8 million in cash and $139.7 million in working capital for Q1 2026.

The company maintained its full-year gold production guidance of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces, despite temporary constraints affecting Q1 production.

Major investments were made in sustaining capital and growth projects, including a $10.8 million investment in Florida Canyon and a $1.8 million investment in non-sustaining growth capital.

A significant 50,000-meter drill program was launched, focusing on expanding mineral resources and enhancing long-term asset value.

The company completed a $61 million financing to support growth at Delamar, and is advancing permitting processes for future development.

Integra Resources reported Q1 2026 revenue of $61.7 million, with mine operating earnings of $24.9 million, reflecting a 40% operating profit margin.

Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction, focusing on optimizing production and de-risking projects to bolster future growth.

Full Transcript

Angela (Operator)

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Andre St. Germain, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead Andre.

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Found Key again. Your first question comes from the line of Heiko Ihle with HC Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Heiko Ihle

Hey Georgian team It's Heiko. Ihle, I assume you can hear me okay?

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Yeah, Heiko I can hear you fine.

Heiko Ihle

Hey, at Delamar I mean, how much cash are you spending there this month? And maybe if you want to be so kind, just give us a bit of an idea on actual cash spent quarter by quarter for the rest of the year, please.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Pertaining to Delamar. So your question is how much we're spending this month or quarter by quarter? Andre, do you want to handle that one? With respect to sort of giving Heico a rough estimate of what we plan to spend on a quarterly basis?

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

Heiko Ihle

Got it. Okay. So it's actually a bit more than we have. Okay, good, thank you. And then.

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

Great. Half of that is about the risking activity. So the.

Heiko Ihle

Yeah, yeah, okay. And then speaking of cash getting spent, you talked about the increased diesel prices in your release and then, out of curiosity,, I looked on Google. It seems one of those Caterpillar 785 takes 18 to 29 gallons an hour. But I mean just overall, how much do you spend on fuel per month across the company right now

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

I think that's a question best directed at Greg. Greg, over to you on that. I know you probably don't have a precise number, but perhaps you can give Heiko a bit of a ballpark sense.

Greg Robinson (General Manager for the Florida Canyon Mine)

Good morning. We budget right around a million a month at Florida Canyon. That was at lower prices than we're seeing today. So you know, we spend accordingly accordingly with the floating diesel price.

Heiko Ihle

Cool, fair enough. That's it for me. I'll get back in queue. Thank you guys very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Rieger with Ross Capital. Your line is now open.

Joseph Rieger

Hey George and team, congrats on a strong start to the year. Looking at the balance sheet, the, you know, your leases have increased. Is that just the fleet rollout at Florida Canyon or is there anything else in there?

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Great question. So I think I will readdress that one to Andre. Andre, over to you.

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, that's the addition of the fleet. So we commissioned two 785s in December. October sorry, November and December of last year and six this year. And it also includes the Hitachi shovel that we commissioned in Q4 of last year. So all the leases additions are purely mobile equipment leases.

Joseph Rieger

Okay. And then you know, given gold prices being where they are and all the plans that you guys have, any consideration to potentially putting in some kind of collars or something, you know, just to protect, you know, any downside risk.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

So Joe, Andre, if you want to answer that question, go for it. Maybe give Joe a few insights as to kind of the current put option arrangements we have in place to cover this year's production.

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

Perfect, thanks. Thanks George. So we did purchase in December of last year in early Q1 of this year, put options to protect to protect the downside. About 40 to 50% of our production is protected. The put options to protect are at 3,500 gold but we maintain full exposure to any upside in gold price. It's really just a floor protection with put options to protect.

Joseph Rieger

Okay, and would you expect to continue that policy as you move forward? Like if we get to the second half of the year pricing still where it is, would you guys do that again?

Andre St. Germain (Chief Financial Officer)

Most likely. We've done it all year in 2025, we've done it for 2026. We'll probably, we're obviously monitoring gold price but we'll, we'll potentially roll this over in, in 2027.

Joseph Rieger

Okay, thanks for the colour there. I'll turn it over.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Thanks Joe.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian MacArthur of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Brian MacArthur

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Thanks Brian. So Cliff, I'm going to direct that question to you. Perhaps you can give Brian a bit of a heads up as to what is going to go into the pre feasibility study that's due out in the first half of next year and what we're going to be working on that will go into that study.

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

Brian MacArthur

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

Are you referring to doing more at Wildcats or more at Mountain View?

Brian MacArthur

Well, kind of both. That's where I was going with this. Yeah, I thought there's more opportunity on both of them, right?

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

Brian MacArthur

Great, thanks very much. That's exactly what I was trying to figure out. That's very, very helpful. Thank you.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Kerr with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Phil Kerr

Hey George and team, thanks for taking the time today. Just a quick one. For me. George, could you just touch on how things are going in terms of the. The solution flow rates after the the liner tear and if you know, the problems have been rectified and if you're starting to see recoup of those 3,000 ounces of gold that we're still in progress.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

Okay, so I'm going to address that question to Cliff over to you.

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

Phil Kerr

Yeah. And then just in terms of blending that's you're blending some of the higher grade with lower grade. That was.

Cliff Lafleur (Chief Operating Officer)

Well, yeah. N4 is one of the. N2 is one of the higher grade pits that we're mining right now. So most of the areas we're mining are lower grade than N2. So I'd say it's kind of regular grade where N2 is higher grade than the other areas.

Phil Kerr

Yeah, that's good color. Thanks a lot, Cliff.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

That's it for me. Thanks, Phil.

Operator

As we have no further questions, ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to George Salamis for closing remarks.

George Salamis (President, CEO and Director)

I have no further closing remarks. I thank everybody for the great questions. I think this is the most questions that we've had on our quarterly call since we've been a producer over the just over a year. So really appreciate the great questions and look forward to communicating with you all soon. Thanks very much.