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May 12, 2026 11:38 AM 51 min read

Full Transcript: Via Transportation Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/163937194

Summary

Via Transportation Inc reported a 29% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026, reaching $127 million and achieving a milestone of over half a billion dollars in run rate revenue.

The company expanded its customer base to 838, marking a 23% increase, while continuing progress towards profitability with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -4.6%.

Via Transportation Inc highlighted significant growth potential in its $82 billion serviceable addressable market, with less than 2% penetration, and emphasized its unique AI-powered platform.

The company secured four new network deals in 2026, totaling over $40 million in annual contract value, and expressed confidence in future network opportunities.

Via Transportation Inc raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $547-$550 million, representing 26-26.6% growth, and reiterated its goal of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 2026.

Strong growth was noted in the UK market, with revenue up 68% year-over-year, while challenges persisted in Germany due to budget constraints.

The company is actively exploring AI and autonomous vehicle opportunities, with partnerships such as those with Waymo and BEAP, and launched Via AI Labs to address civic challenges.

Management expressed confidence in overcoming current headwinds in Germany and emphasized the strategic importance of integrated transit solutions.

Full Transcript

Kate (Operator)

Gabby McCaig (Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Head of Investor Relations)

Daniel Remote (Co-founder and CEO)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Adam Hotchkiss with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Adam Hotchkiss (Equity Analyst)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Baer with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Josh Baer (Equity Analyst)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Baer (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you both. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Turin with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Michael Turin (Equity Analyst)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Turin (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Willravens with Citizens Share Alliance.

Patrick Willravens (Equity Analyst)

Oh, great. Thank you, Clara. I guess a couple for you. So how much did Downtowner contribute this quarter?

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey Pat, thanks for the question. We're very pleased with the Downtowner acquisition and how it's turning out and the level of integration that we've been able to reach. A perspective is that the material contribution from downtown is the number of customers. That's what we believe and we're very pleased with that. So we've added 94 customers from downtown and already starting to see some cross sells there.

Patrick Willravens (Equity Analyst)

Okay, do you want to share what the people are just asking what the organic growth rate was? That's what I'm trying to get at.

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Pat

Brad Zelnick (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Zelnick with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Daniel Remote (Co-founder and CEO)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Brad Zelnick (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Clara and thanks again for taking the questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Deputy with Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

John Deputy

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

John Deputy

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Scottberg with Didha Mint company. Your line is open.

Ian Blackgown

Hi, this is Ian Blackgown for Scottsburg. With the elevated oil prices, are you seeing any impact on end customer demand?

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Remote (Co-founder and CEO)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

I'd add that the AI Labs opportunity is coming from a totally different pocket. In the near term you're getting from trend to school and then getting through with the AI Labs opportunity truly expand. You know, I believe expand expands the time.

Ian Blackgown

Awesome. Thank you so much.

Brian Schwartz (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Daniel Remote (Co-founder and CEO)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Schwartz (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks. Brian.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bryan Peterson with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Bryan Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Jonathan Ho (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Ho with William Blair. Your line is open.

Daniel Remote (Co-founder and CEO)

Alex Zukin (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin with Wolf Research. Your line is open.

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex Zukin (Equity Analyst)

Clara Fain (Chief Financial Officer)

Got it. And maybe just one more. Clara, what drove receivables up sequentially?

Alex Zukin (Equity Analyst)

Operator

Perfect. Thank you.

Daniel Remote (Co-founder and CEO)

I'll now turn the call back over to Daniel Ramit for closing remarks. Well, thanks everybody for joining the call. We really appreciate it and look forward to the next call.

Operator

Thank you.

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