Stellus Cap Investment Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2625/54017
Summary
Stellus Cap Investment reported $0.26 per share of GAAP net investment income for Q1 2026, with a core net investment income of $0.27 per share.
The company realized gains of $750,000 on one equity position, resulting in a total realized income of $0.29 per share, but experienced a net asset value decrease of $0.28 per share due to dividend payments and losses from two debt investments.
Stellus Cap Investment's portfolio is valued at $990 million, slightly down from $1.01 billion, with 99% of loans secured and 92% at floating rates; non-accrual loans increased to 9.2% of total cost.
The company is initiating a $20 million share buyback program as shares are trading at a 25% discount to net asset value.
Future outlook includes maintaining a portfolio size of approximately $970 million by the end of Q2 2026, with expectations for realizations of $9 million and potential growth through Ridgepost Capital partnership.
Management noted the goal to align dividends with net investment income plus realized gains, potentially resulting in a lower dividend level.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Robert Ladd (Chief Executive Officer)
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Ladd (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Swick (Equity Analyst)
Robert Ladd (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Swick (Equity Analyst)
Got you. Okay, understood. Thank you. And last one for me. Wondering if you can just talk about the pipeline a little bit. I know you expect it to grow in the back half of the year post of the Ridge post tie up. And curious from a spread perspective, if you can talk about where you're seeing spreads in the pipeline today relative to 90 days ago and also kind of compared to the current existing portfolio yield.
Robert Ladd (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. So relative to spreads. So as the private credit has been disrupted a little bit, we are seeing some, I'd say steadiness in spreads. We've not seen the same widening that the upper market is seen, but I think we've certainly seen stabilization. And so I'd say our average deal we're looking at today is approximately a 5% spread over SOFR. Could be higher, but it's stabilized but not meaningfully wider yet.
Eric Swick (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good to hear that it's at least stabilized and hopefully some widening going forward. So. Great. Well, that's all for me today. Thank you so much.
Robert Ladd (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, many thanks, Eric.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Christopher Nolan with Ladenburg Salmon.
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, I guess for Todd. Todd, does the. I know your leverage, your regulatory leverage ratios are low, but when including the sba, you know, it's somewhat higher. Does the SBA in any way restrict what your regulatory leverage ratios could be?
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
No, no, it's the SBA leverage is excluded from regulatory leverage. So it's a two to one regulatory leverage. Our regulatory leverage is around one times and then it's two times with the SBA debentures a little bit less than two times now because we've paid off a number of debentures.
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
Okay. So your unsecured notes and so forth doesn't put any sort of restrictions on your total leverage, just on your regulatory leverage. Correct? Correct.
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
with respect to that. Okay. And then I guess you mentioned in your comments that you didn't have much software exposure, but in your industry list, is it buried into another industry like high tech industries?
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Nolan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. Yeah, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Robert Dodd with Raymond James.
Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Raymond.
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Dodd (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thank you.
OPERATOR
Robert, your next question is from Paul Johnson with kbw.
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Paul. Good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my questions just a little bit more on the non rules. As Robert said, those are elevated. I think they're probably as high as they've ever been for Stellus. I'm just curious what I guess has been the weakness there. Has it just been kind of a challenging vintage or has there been something maybe more specific in terms of what's driven the more recent, I guess, increase in non accruals?
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
That's right, Paul. And again, I think so. It's 19%. That is risk grade three or below. And you're right, that number didn't change.
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
My mistake.
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
No, no, no worries. And that the one that did move to non accrual was already a risk grade three before.
Paul Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. That's all for me.
Todd Huskinson (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thanks so much, Paul.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call over to Robert Ladd for closing remarks.
Robert Ladd (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thanks again, Holly. Thanks for your help and thanks everyone for participating, your support over many years of our company. And we look forward to giving you an update again in early August relative to the second quarter. Thank you.
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