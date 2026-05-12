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May 12, 2026 11:29 AM 47 min read

Transcript: Harrow Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2grqzd54/

Summary

Harrow Inc reported Q1 2026 revenues of $44.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of negative $12.7 million. The revenue was affected by an $8 million reduction due to a gross-to-net issue with their product Vivi.

The company has expanded its sales force, doubling the team for Vivi and tripling it for Triessense, aiming to drive growth across its product portfolio. They are seeing strong demand across their core products: Vivi, IHESO, and Triessense.

Harrow Inc reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $350 million to $365 million, with expectations of strong performance in the second half due to various catalysts including new product launches and improved pricing strategies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Harrow Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Michelle and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Biega, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications for Harrow Inc. Please go ahead.

Mike Biega (Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications)

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Boal (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Pat Sullivan (Chief Commercial Officer)

Amir Shojai (Chief Scientific Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press star one one. Again we do ask that you please limit to one question and one follow up. And our first question will come from Tamar Abenakov with Kantor. Your line is open.

Tamar Abenakov

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Chase Knickerbocker with Craig Hallam. Your line's open.

Chase Knickerbocker

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew. I don't know that we can give a specific answer regarding asp, but I know that you've done some calculations on what the likely improvement is, and it's impressive. Do you want to try and tackle that one?

Andrew Boal (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. And Chase, obviously that's assuming status quo, but I think that's a reasonable assumption to assume roughly 30% increase.

Chase Knickerbocker

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

Helpful guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Lachlan Hanbury Brown with William Blair. Your line's open.

Lachlan Hanbury Brown

Hey guys, thanks for the question. I guess Maybe I'll ask one on IHESO. Just how should we think about the dynamics in Q2 as is channel inventory sort of largely normalized at this point and then how do we think about the sort of sunsetting of the current packaging versus the introduction of the new packaging and how that may impact Q2?

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Boal (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Lachlan Hanbury Brown

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Tom Schrader with btig. Your line is open.

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Boal (President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Mayank Mamtani with B Rally Securities. Your line's open.

Pat Sullivan (Chief Commercial Officer)

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Mayank Mamtani

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Boal (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Mayank Mamtani

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Thomas Flatten with Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Thomas Flatten

Hey, good morning guys. Appreciate you taking the questions. Just to confirm on the Salesforce expansion. So in your letter you talked about hiring about 100 folks. If I'm understanding, 50 of them went to the VIVI sales team to effectively double that team. And the distribution of the balance of those new hires. Was it all to the Retina team or was there, is there something else we should understand about that?

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Flatten

That's super helpful. Thanks for that. And then Mark, previously I think you've mentioned, I want to say use the word bounty for pulling the gmailt submission into 2026. I heard 2020, early 2027 today. I'm just curious if there, if there was a chance that that could get. If we should really think about an early 27 NDA submission for Gmail.

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Flatten

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from you. Chen with H.C. wainwright. Your line is open.

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

I show no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark for closing remarks.

Mark L. Baum (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this will conclude our call. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

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