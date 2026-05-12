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May 12, 2026 11:28 AM 44 min read

On Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/213189467

Summary

On Holding AG reported a record first quarter with net sales exceeding 830 million Swiss francs, a 26.4% increase at constant currency, and highlighted strong gross profit and adjusted EBITDA margins.

The company emphasized its premium strategy and broad-based demand across regions, with significant growth in apparel and new store openings noted as major operational highlights.

Future outlook includes confidence in continued growth, a focus on premium execution, and plans for an Investor Day in Zurich to outline the 2030 vision, along with an ongoing commitment to full-price sales and innovation-led growth.

Full Transcript

Ellie (Operator)

Liv Redlinger (Head of Investor Relations)

Caspar Coppetti

Martin Hoffman (Outgoing CEO and CFO)

Frank Sluice (CFO)

Caspar Coppetti

Operator

Thank you. We are now opening the floor for question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Kindly limit your question to one question and one follow up. Your first question comes from the line of Aubrey Tianella of BNP Pariba. Your line is now open.

Aubrey Tianella

Hey, thanks for taking the questions first. Thank you to Martin for all the help over the years. Question for Casper and David, can you share more about the division of responsibilities between the two of you going forward? And I know you've both been active throughout the years through on's journey. Could you maybe share more about some of the initiatives you've worked on over the years in your prior roles? Thanks.

Caspar Coppetti

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rick Patel of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Caspar Coppetti

David Alleman (Founder and Co-CEO)

Caspar Coppetti

Rick Patel

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of J Soul of ubs. Your line is now open.

J Soul

Great. Thank you so much. And Martin, let me also add my thanks as well. Castor, my question is for you.

Caspar Coppetti

David Alleman (Founder and Co-CEO)

J Soul

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Comp Baird. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Comp Baird

Yeah. Hi. Thank you, Casper. David, I want to follow up. Are you willing to share a little bit more about your vision as you think forward to the 2030 roadmap? I know it's come up on the call. You've highlighted opportunity that really scale the brand with premium positioning here. But any further thoughts as you think about the roadmap that you see out in the future here?

Caspar Coppetti

Jonathan Comp Baird

Martin Hoffman (Outgoing CEO and CFO)

Caspar Coppetti

Jonathan Comp Baird

Great, thanks again.

Anisha Sherman

Martin Hoffman (Outgoing CEO and CFO)

Cristina Fernandez

Caspar Coppetti

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question and answer for today. Thank you so much, everyone for attending today's call. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.

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