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May 12, 2026 11:24 AM 41 min read

D-Wave Quantum Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759897&tp_key=1de3b433bf

Summary

D-Wave Quantum Inc reported a significant increase in bookings for Q1 2026, totaling $33.4 million, marking a 1994% increase year-over-year, driven by key system sales to institutions like Florida Atlantic University.

The company emphasized its dual-platform strategy, developing both annealing and gate model quantum computing systems, positioning it to capture a larger market share in the quantum computing sector.

Despite a revenue decline to $2.9 million for Q1 2026 from $15 million the previous year, the company maintains a strong cash position and anticipates future growth, particularly through its gate model quantum computing advancements and expanding commercial applications in AI and blockchain.

Management expressed confidence in securing two to three system sales annually, supported by a robust sales pipeline and negotiations with multiple customers.

Strategic initiatives included the acquisition of Quantum Circuits to enhance their gate model quantum computing capabilities, leveraging dual rail qubit technology for improved performance and scalability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kev Hunt (Investor Relations)

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

John Markovich (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Shady Miwali

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John McPeek with Rosenblatt Securities. Please go ahead.

John McPeek (Equity Analyst at Rosenblatt Securities)

Thank you. Thanks, Alan. John and Kevin, congrats on the bookings and RPO number. Pretty impressive. So a question on the roadmap here. By the end of 2032, we have 100 logical qubits. Could you give us a sense as to what you're targeting for two qubit gate fidelities out there? And I have the same question about the 10 logical qubits in 2030.

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Antoine Legault with Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Antoine Legault (Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities)

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Joe McCormick with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Joe McCormick (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Craig Ellis with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Craig Ellis (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Krish Sunkarp with CD Cowan Company. Please go ahead.

Krish Sunkarp

John Markovich (Chief Financial Officer)

So with respect to the makeup of the backlog, so we have 20 million of that is the system sale to FAU and then we also have a very significant portion of the commercial enterprise SaaS deal that we did. So that backlog is roughly 50, 50 between commercial and research.

OPERATOR

And Chris, feel free to get back in the queue for the second question.

Tyler Anderson (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

The next question comes from Tyler Anderson with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead. Hi everyone, this is Tyler on for Richard Shannon. Have you gotten your hands on any of your multi chip processors and if so, what's the initial read and learnings from those? And any comment on coherence time would be helpful. If you haven't, just any timeline you would expect to would be great.

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Ruben Roy with ceful. Please go ahead.

Ruben Roy

Thank you, John. Thanks. If you could maybe rough idea on the split between sort of how to think about upfront revenue, installation, calibration, et cetera. This multi year and just a quick add on to that is on the rpo crpo for 12 months assume some includes some of the used system installation. Is that correct? Thank you.

John Markovich (Chief Financial Officer)

Reuben. I caught about half of what you said. You're cutting in and out. Can you repeat? Yeah, I'm sorry about that. Can you hear me now?

Ruben Roy

I was just asking on the FAU system shelf if you can give us a rough idea on the split between initial installation versus sort of multi use service and additional components to that sale. And then can you tell us about the CRPO? So the 12 month RPO, does that include some of the system sale to FAU? Thank you.

John Markovich (Chief Financial Officer)

Question. The answer to your second question is yes, the RPO includes FAU and I cannot provide you detail on the elements of the revrec on that system yet.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Troy Jensen with Cancer Fitzgerald. And a reminder to ask a question. Please press star then one. Please go ahead, Mr. Jensen.

Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst at Cancer Fitzgerald)

OPERATOR

The next question is a follow up from Joe McCormick with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Joe McCormick (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

John Markovich (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, Deferred revenue is 1, one of the components of the RPO number, but I can't provide that too in terms of specific accounts, but it is one of the components of the 43 million in backlog.

OPERATOR

And we have a follow up from Krish Sankar with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And we have a follow up from Tyler Anderson, from Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.

Tyler Anderson (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Alan Baritz for any closing remarks.

Dr. Alan Baritz (Chief Executive Officer)

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