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May 12, 2026 11:23 AM 40 min read

Novanta Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/y7RYP4gonwA

Summary

Novanta Inc reported a 10% increase in revenue with 3% organic growth, alongside a 37% year-over-year increase in bookings, indicating strong demand across all business segments.

The company achieved a 14% growth in adjusted EBITDA and expanded its adjusted EBITDA margin by 70 basis points, while operating cash flow rose by 63% year-over-year.

Strategic focus areas include advancing in high-growth markets like AI-driven robotics, minimally invasive surgery, and precision manufacturing, with new product revenue up 50% year-over-year.

Novanta Inc plans to enhance its acquisition strategy and complete its manufacturing foundation to improve efficiency and profitability.

Management expressed confidence in achieving mid-single-digit organic growth for the full year 2026, with a positive outlook on maintaining strong momentum through the back half of the year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ray Nash (Corporate Finance Leader)

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

and drone production, advanced packaging and substrate production for data center driven applications and light engines for deep UV and EUV lithography. Together these create a durable multi year tailwind for Novanta. Our precision medicine business delivered double digit revenue growth in the first quarter driven by the Keon acquisition along with modest growth in the core business, customer demand in sectors outside of life Sciences supported the quarter.

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Matias Foster

Robert Buckley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. The first question today comes from Lee Jagoda with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Lee Jagoda (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Hi, good morning. Morning Lee. So Matthias, at the end or near the end of your prepared remarks, you talked about the duv, EUV lithography, the board, drilling technology, and a whole bunch of of other things that you lumped together as 15% of total company revenue. That's not all semiconductor. So what are we calling it now and how should we think about that going forward?

Matias Glastra

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Brian Drab with William Blair. Please go Ahead.

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. Good morning. Brian. You have this incredible bookings number. The quarter up 37%. And I know you took the growth expectations, the organic revenue growth expectations up a little bit too. But can, can you talk about, you know, the difference between those two growth rates? Maybe reconcile the bookings growth with the organic revenue growth expectation. And, and does some of, do some of those orders ship in 2027?

Matias Glastra

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Matias Glastra

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Robert Buckley (Chief Financial Officer)

Matias Glastra

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Okay. And in this business, I think, I don't think it's really clear to most people. I mean, a lot of people don't have never heard of an air bearing spindle, but I mean, this business is special because it replaces ball bearings and it spins at, you know, 300,000 RPMs. Why are you the only ones that can do that?

Matias Glastra

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Quinn Frederickson with Baird. Please go ahead.

Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Hi, good morning. Good morning. Yeah, just on your EUV and DUV wins, I think you were talking about that ramping, you know, more significantly later this year. I'm just wondering, is there potential that moves up with the strengthening semi market, or is that something you're already seeing?

Matias Glastra

Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Thank you. And then geographically, any commentary you could share across your key regions, perhaps specifically, if you could double click on the US As I think that was the only region that was down year over year, that would be helpful. And then maybe the degree to which your regionalization strategy, you feel is helping growth across some of the other regions.

Robert Buckley (Chief Financial Officer)

Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)

I see. Okay, thank you. And then last one would just be on the price cost timing impact that you mentioned. Robert, maybe if you could just give us a little more color on what drove that. Was freight the main unexpected driver or did something change on the tariff front to the detriment and just how we think about the timing of fully closing that gap?

Robert Buckley (Chief Financial Officer)

Quinn Frederickson (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Okay, thanks guys.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Matthias Glastra for any closing remarks.

Matias Glastra

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