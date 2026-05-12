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May 12, 2026 11:22 AM 36 min read

Transcript: AECOM Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/QJa6Xp3N2ny

Summary

AECOM reported record highs in NSR margins, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS for Q2, with an 8% increase in backlog driven by growth in the Americas design business.

The company is advancing strategic priorities, including AI deployment and expanding its advisory practice, with AI contributing significantly to recent major contract wins.

AECOM increased its full-year profit guidance due to strong year-to-date performance, despite uncertainties in the Middle East; adjusted EBITDA and EPS are expected to grow by 7% and 14%, respectively.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Will Gabrielski (Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Despite the near term uncertainty, we continue to end work at a high rate, including strong winds after the quarter ended. In addition, an estimated 40 to 50 billion dollars of spending is likely to be needed to repair, fortify and expand the US Military infrastructure in the region, which presents another growth opportunity for us. Turning to our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our full year profit guidance for the second time this year.

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Taken together, we continue to deliver consistently strong performance with a record backlog and pipeline and are confident in delivering on our increased guidance for the year and our long term strategic and financial objectives. With that, I will turn the call over to Lara.

Lara Pelloni

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

OPERATOR

at this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad and your first question comes from the line of Andy Kaplowitz with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, everyone. Good morning, Andy. Good morning, Troy. Your backlog growth has obviously been relatively strong, but I think in order to get to your organic revenue growth range for the year, you'll need a pickup in burn rates to get to your guidance. What needs to happen to see that? Are you counting on a quick ending to the Middle East or do you see the Americas work ramping up faster in the second half?

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate the color guys.

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks Andy.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Whitman with Baird. Please go ahead.

Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst)

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst)

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst)

Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Jamie Cook (Equity Analyst)

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Cook (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Beavis with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Adam Beavis

Hi, good morning. I was just wondering if you could talk about the construction management, revenue growth and book-to-bill trends in the quarter. How are you thinking about that outlook for growth in that business over the next 12 months.

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Adam Beavis

Got it. And then separately it's been six months over six months in from scaling your AI tools and your AI acquisition. Can you just talk about if visibility has improved on your ability to hit your margin expansion targets and if you have any updated thoughts on the cadence of margin expansion in 27 and 28.

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Adam Beavis

Great. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. And your next question comes from the line of Michael Dudas with Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Lara Pelloni

Good morning gentlemen. Lara. Good morning, Mike.

Michael Dudas (Equity Analyst)

Troy, you called out in your prepared remarks pretty good potential in your US Federal business. Maybe you could remind us what that position is and what areas do you think that could contribute to the pipes pipelines of 50%. What can we maybe think about or look for to see that X you get converted into backlog and revenues over

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Dudas (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate that and maybe touch on you discussed about the height you have a relationship, the new relationship with the hyperscaler and you touched on your, on the power opportunities as you assess what the demand for AECOM services the next couple years, six months to a few years in this cycle, do you think

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Dudas (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate it.

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Lauren Silberman with ubs. Please go ahead.

Lauren Silberman

Hi, thanks for taking my question. My question is what do you have embedded in guidance for the pace of ramp for those recent wins in the Middle east that got started a little bit slower than you were expecting?

Gaurav Kapoor (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)

Lara Pelloni

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Lauren Silberman

Got it. Thanks.

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Troy Rudd for closing remarks.

Troy Rudd (Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thank you, operator. And thank you everyone for joining the call today. And I want to make sure that I thank all of the AECOM professionals and employees that have done an outstanding job this quarter delivering in what I'll say it has been a turbulent environment. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And thank you everyone.

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