Cardinal Infrastructure Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Cardinal Infrastructure (NASDAQ:CDNL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pw2tq2sf/
Summary
Cardinal Infrastructure reported a 105% year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2026, with organic growth at 64% and a record backlog of $854 million.
The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance midpoint from $672 million to $680 million, while maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin expectation above 20%.
Operational highlights include successful integration of ALGC, expansion into new markets, and notable project completions ahead of schedule, contributing to strong customer satisfaction and recurring business.
Management emphasized the benefits of vertical integration and self-performing services, which have led to increased efficiency and schedule compression.
Cardinal Infrastructure's acquisition strategy remains focused on both tuck-in and platform deals, with a robust M&A pipeline across the Southeast, supporting its growth trajectory.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Emily Lear (Director of Investor Relations)
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Benji Wood (Chief Operating Officer)
Mike Rao (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star11 and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw the question, please press star 11 again. One moment for our first question comes from the line of Louis De Palma with William Blair. Please proceed.
Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)
Jeremy, Benji, Mike and Emily, Good afternoon and congrats on the quarter.
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Hey Louis, thanks so much.
Benji Wood (Chief Operating Officer)
Hey Louie.
Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)
Hey. For Jeremy and Benji, how do Cardinal and ALGC as a team make each business stronger and are there early opportunities to cross sell services between the North Carolina and the ALGC Georgia markets?
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)
Great. And my second question, the Raleigh and Atlanta markets, they seem to be your most mature markets. Has the growth in those markets remained in the double digits and do you expect to hit any type of ceiling in terms of market share gains or do you see like further Runway to expand either in the residential market and the industrial markets?
Mike Rao (Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Louie, Mike here. We are absolutely in total confidence that both Raleigh and Atlanta see opportunities for continued growth. We are not concerned about market share with our diversification with our end markets. We are also very happy with the bidding activity in both locations. It's very robust and we are confident in our ability to keep growing and at the rates we've been achieving and see that continuing forth going.
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)
Great. And just to confirm, so the margins are that you're seeing are pretty favorable relative to your existing residential and industrial businesses?
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yep. And I'll say I've said this on the road, you know, on the road show and anytime I meet, it has to be at or better than what we're used to getting on the residential side for us to consider any end market. And so I will say that the margins are at or better than what we're getting with our current customer base on the residential side.
Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)
Great. I will hop back in the queue. Thanks. Everyone.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Lou. Thank you so much. Our next question comes from Brian Brophy with Stifel. Please proceed.
Andrew Mazeron
Hey guys, this is Andrew Mazeron for Brian. Thank you for taking the question. I just wanted to ask about your updated revenue guidance. Up 50%. How should we think about that split between acquisition, contribution and then the cadence of organic growth through the year and then within that, how are you thinking about growth across your end markets, resi, commercial and DOT work?
Mike Rao (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And I'll also say that the organic growth opportunity again with Charlotte, with Greensboro, with with Atlanta as we look to build density and start to integrate the vertical services that aren't already self performed in those markets that'll drive a lot of the organic growth across the platform.
Andrew Mazeron
And I forget your other question. Sorry. My other question within that was how you're thinking about growth across resi, commercial and DOT type work. But I think you sort of touched on it.
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Mazeron
Perfect. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. And I am not showing any further questions in the queue. I will turn it back to Jeremy Spivey for closing remarks.
Jeremy Spivey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
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